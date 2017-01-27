Sports Listen

49ers planning 2nd interviews with Shanahan, Paton

By JOSH DUBOW January 27, 2017 7:26 pm
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers are planning to conduct a second interview with Atlanta offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan in hopes of settling on the choice for their next head coach.

Team CEO Jed York is scheduled to meet with Shanahan in Atlanta on Friday during a break in the Falcons’ preparations for the Super Bowl. Shanahan can’t sign a contract with San Francisco until after the game on Feb. 5, but he is the only remaining candidate to replace the fired Chip Kelly as 49ers coach.

York is also expected to meet Friday for a second interview with potential general manager candidate George Paton to replace the fired Trent Baalke. Paton is assistant GM in Minnesota.

The 49ers are undergoing a major overhaul following a 2-14 season that matched the worst in franchise history.

For more NFL coverage: www.pro32.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP_NFL

