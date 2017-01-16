76ers-Bucks, Box

Covington 4-8 1-2 11, Ilyasova 4-14 2-2 12, Embiid 4-9 13-18 22, Rodriguez 4-10 1-1 10, Stauskas 2-5 0-0 6, Saric 6-11 3-3 17, Okafor 4-5 2-2 10, Luwawu-Cabarrot 1-3 2-2 4, Randle 3-6 2-2 10, Henderson 3-7 3-4 11. Totals 35-78 29-36 113.
Antetokounmpo 10-19 3-5 23, Snell 2-2 0-0 5, Henson 3-8 2-2 8, Parker 9-17 3-5 23, Brogdon 5-11 0-0 11, Beasley 2-5 3-4 7, Teletovic 0-3 0-0 0, Monroe 6-13 2-4 14, Plumlee 0-0 0-0 0, Dellavedova 3-6 2-2 8, Terry 2-5 0-0 5, Vaughn 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 42-89 15-22 104.
|Philadelphia
|24
|22
|35
|32—113
|Milwaukee
|24
|30
|24
|26—104
3-Point Goals_Philadelphia 14-37 (Stauskas 2-3, Henderson 2-3, Randle 2-4, Saric 2-5, Covington 2-6, Ilyasova 2-7, Embiid 1-3, Rodriguez 1-6), Milwaukee 5-14 (Parker 2-4, Snell 1-1, Brogdon 1-2, Terry 1-4, Antetokounmpo 0-1, Teletovic 0-2). Fouled Out_Antetokounmpo. Rebounds_Philadelphia 51 (Embiid 12), Milwaukee 38 (Beasley, Antetokounmpo, Monroe 6). Assists_Philadelphia 25 (Rodriguez 6), Milwaukee 23 (Brogdon 6). Total Fouls_Philadelphia 23, Milwaukee 23. Technicals_Milwaukee defensive three second, Milwaukee team. A_13,261 (18,717).
Federal News Radio conducted an exclusive data center survey to assess how agencies are storing data. Download the results.