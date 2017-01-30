76ers rally without Embiid to beat Cousins, Kings 122-119

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Robert Covington had 23 points and 10 rebounds to rally the Philadelphia 76ers to their latest surprising win, 122-119 over the Sacramento Kings on Monday night.

The Sixers overcame 46 points from DeMarcus Cousins and won again without injured center Joel Embiid. Embiid sat out with a left knee contusion. He also will not travel with the Sixers for road games later this week against Dallas and San Antonio. The Sixers officially listed Embiid as doubtful for those two games.

This game was postponed Nov. 30 by the NBA because of condensation on the court at the Wells Fargo Center.

The delay was worth the wait for Philly.

Down 16 in the first half, the Sixers scored 42 points in the third quarter and held on when Arron Afflalo missed a tying 3-point attempt at the horn.