Sports Listen

Trending:

IRSODNICybersecurityTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Previous Story Johnson makes 28 saves as Flames top Canucks 3-1 Next Story Alabama’s kicker, 8-year-old boy bond over Polish heritage
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » 8 players ejected after…

8 players ejected after brawl in Utah St-UNLV women’s game

By The Associated Press January 8, 2017 2:46 am
Share

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Eight players were ejected from a women’s basketball game between Utah State and UNLV on Saturday night after a brawl that started with 1:10 left in the third quarter.

UNLV’s Katie Powell and Utah State’s Antonia Robinson were ejected for fighting and three players from each team were ejected for leaving the bench.

UNLV trailed 36-32 at that point and had six dressed players remaining — Utah State had eight. The Rebels went on to win 55-53 in overtime.

Free e-book on the state of identity management in government. Download now

In the play leading up to the brawl, Utah State’s Deja Mason fouled Brooke Johnson on a drive to the basket and Johnson went hard to the ground.

Advertisement

Powell was on her way to help her teammate when she and Robinson bumped into each other and then exchanged punches before falling to the ground in the corner of the court, surrounded by players from both teams who quickly broke it up.

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » 8 players ejected after…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Down the hatch

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1942: FDR authorizes biggest arms buildup in U.S. history

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Sports News

Previous Story Johnson makes 28 saves as Flames top Canucks 3-1 Next Story Alabama’s kicker, 8-year-old boy bond over Polish heritage