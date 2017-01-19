Sports Listen

Sports News

Aaron Hernandez expected in court as murder trial nears

By The Associated Press January 19, 2017 12:25 am
BOSTON (AP) — Former NFL star Aaron Hernandez is expected in a Boston courtroom for a pretrial hearing in his upcoming double murder trial.

Hernandez is accused of killing two men he encountered at a Boston nightclub in 2012. Prosecutors say the former New England Patriots tight end followed the men and opened fire on their car at a stop light after one of them accidentally bumped into Hernandez and spilled his drink.

Hernandez is due in Suffolk Superior Court Thursday, when a judge is expected to hear arguments on defense motions. Hernandez’s trial is scheduled to begin next month.

Hernandez has pleaded not guilty. He’s already serving a life sentence in the 2013 killing of semi-professional football player Odin Lloyd.

