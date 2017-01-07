Sports Listen

Abilene Christian beats Stephen F. Austin 69-60

By The Associated Press January 7, 2017
ABILENE, Texas (AP) — Payten Ricks had a career-high 15 points and Abilene Christian got its first Southland Conference win of the season 69-60 over Stephen F. Austin on Saturday night.

Jaylen Franklin added 11 points and eight rebounds and Jaren Lewis scored 10. The Wildcats (7-8, 1-3) had their largest lead at halftime 33-21 and never trailed after the break.

The Lumberjacks (6-9, 1-2) scored 10 straight to open the second half and tied it at 36, 42 and 47. Abilene Christian answered with a 13-3 run to lead 60-50 with 2:14 left and made 7 of 10 free throws to go with Franklin’s layup to close it out.

Ty Charles had 15 points and a career-high 14 rebounds, and Isaiah Traylor added 12 points on four 3-pointers for SFA.

Abilene Christian pulled away late in the first half after Lumberjacks leading scorers, TJ Holyfield and Ivan Canete, each picked up three fouls.

