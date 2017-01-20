Sports Listen

Trending:

Air ForceSecurity ClearancesInaugurationTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Previous Story Trumbo, Orioles finalize $37.5 million, 3-year deal
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » African Cup: Ivory Coast…

African Cup: Ivory Coast has to fight for 2-2 with Congo

By GERALD IMRAY January 20, 2017 1:01 pm
Share

LIBREVILLE, Gabon (AP) — Ivory Coast showed some heart to pick itself up twice in a 2-2 draw with Congo at the African Cup of Nations, with the defending champions saving themselves from defeat on Friday but still struggling in Gabon after starting with two draws.

Wilfried Bony equalized with a header from a corner after Neeskens Kebano put Congo ahead inside 10 minutes with a sweet first-time shot.

Congo responded two minutes after Bony’s equalizer to lead again through Junior Kabananga, who was left completely unmarked in the 28th.

OPM tells DC-area feds how to plan for Inauguration Day

Needing a goal, Ivory Coast captain Serey Die surged forward and his deflected shot in the 67th wrong-footed goalkeeper Ley Matampi.

Advertisement

Ivory Coast could drop down to third in Group C if results go against it later Friday.

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » African Cup: Ivory Coast…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Inauguration security

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1936: First inauguration held on 1/20

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Sports News

Previous Story Trumbo, Orioles finalize $37.5 million, 3-year deal