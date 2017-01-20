African Cup: Ivory Coast has to fight for 2-2 with Congo

LIBREVILLE, Gabon (AP) — Ivory Coast showed some heart to pick itself up twice in a 2-2 draw with Congo at the African Cup of Nations, with the defending champions saving themselves from defeat on Friday but still struggling in Gabon after starting with two draws.

Wilfried Bony equalized with a header from a corner after Neeskens Kebano put Congo ahead inside 10 minutes with a sweet first-time shot.

Congo responded two minutes after Bony’s equalizer to lead again through Junior Kabananga, who was left completely unmarked in the 28th.

Needing a goal, Ivory Coast captain Serey Die surged forward and his deflected shot in the 67th wrong-footed goalkeeper Ley Matampi.

Ivory Coast could drop down to third in Group C if results go against it later Friday.