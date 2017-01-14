Sports Listen

AHL At A Glance

By The Associated Press January 14, 2017 12:21 am
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
WB-Scranton 37 27 7 3 0 57 128 85
Lehigh Valley 35 24 9 2 0 50 128 89
Providence 37 21 9 4 3 49 111 96
Hershey 36 18 9 7 2 45 123 105
Bridgeport 34 18 14 1 1 38 102 104
Springfield 35 15 13 5 2 37 90 101
Hartford 38 14 20 3 1 32 97 131
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Syracuse 35 19 9 2 5 45 111 102
Albany 38 21 15 1 1 44 106 100
St. John’s 37 18 14 4 1 41 105 112
Utica 36 14 16 5 1 34 86 109
Toronto 36 15 18 2 1 33 101 100
Binghamton 36 15 18 2 1 33 88 113
Rochester 38 16 21 0 1 33 106 129
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Grand Rapids 35 23 9 1 2 49 120 84
Chicago 40 23 12 3 2 51 140 111
Milwaukee 36 20 12 2 2 44 100 100
Cleveland 34 17 13 1 3 38 91 95
Iowa 38 17 18 2 1 37 98 110
Manitoba 36 14 17 3 2 33 91 115
Charlotte 37 15 20 2 0 32 89 108
Rockford 37 12 19 3 3 30 92 129
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Ontario 30 17 7 6 0 40 97 89
San Jose 29 17 8 1 3 38 100 75
Tucson 30 17 9 4 0 38 97 100
Stockton 32 18 10 3 1 40 107 88
San Diego 31 16 12 2 1 35 93 96
Texas 34 17 14 1 2 37 114 118
Bakersfield 30 13 12 4 1 31 84 84
San Antonio 37 16 19 2 0 34 92 109

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Hartford 2, St. John’s 1, OT

Springfield 3, Albany 2, OT

Syracuse 5, Toronto 4

Binghamton 3, Bridgeport 2, OT

Lehigh Valley 6, Hershey 2

Utica 2, Providence 1

WB-Scranton 3, Rochester 2

Charlotte 3, Cleveland 2, SO

Chicago 4, Manitoba 2

Grand Rapids 3, Milwaukee 0

San Diego 3, Rockford 2, OT

Iowa 4, San Antonio 1

Tucson 5, Texas 3

Stockton at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Ontario at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Stockton at San Jose, 4:30 p.m.

Rochester at Toronto, 5 p.m.

Hartford at St. John’s, 6 p.m.

Cleveland at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Utica at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 7 p.m.

WB-Scranton at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Albany at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

Providence at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Iowa at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

Bakersfield at Ontario, 9 p.m.

Texas at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Chicago at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Bridgeport at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Binghamton at Hershey, 5 p.m.

Sports News
