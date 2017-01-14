AHL At A Glance

|All Times Eastern
|Eastern Conference
|Atlantic Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|WB-Scranton
|37
|27
|7
|3
|0
|57
|128
|85
|Lehigh Valley
|35
|24
|9
|2
|0
|50
|128
|89
|Providence
|37
|21
|9
|4
|3
|49
|111
|96
|Hershey
|36
|18
|9
|7
|2
|45
|123
|105
|Bridgeport
|34
|18
|14
|1
|1
|38
|102
|104
|Springfield
|35
|15
|13
|5
|2
|37
|90
|101
|Hartford
|38
|14
|20
|3
|1
|32
|97
|131
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Syracuse
|35
|19
|9
|2
|5
|45
|111
|102
|Albany
|38
|21
|15
|1
|1
|44
|106
|100
|St. John’s
|37
|18
|14
|4
|1
|41
|105
|112
|Utica
|36
|14
|16
|5
|1
|34
|86
|109
|Toronto
|36
|15
|18
|2
|1
|33
|101
|100
|Binghamton
|36
|15
|18
|2
|1
|33
|88
|113
|Rochester
|38
|16
|21
|0
|1
|33
|106
|129
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Grand Rapids
|35
|23
|9
|1
|2
|49
|120
|84
|Chicago
|40
|23
|12
|3
|2
|51
|140
|111
|Milwaukee
|36
|20
|12
|2
|2
|44
|100
|100
|Cleveland
|34
|17
|13
|1
|3
|38
|91
|95
|Iowa
|38
|17
|18
|2
|1
|37
|98
|110
|Manitoba
|36
|14
|17
|3
|2
|33
|91
|115
|Charlotte
|37
|15
|20
|2
|0
|32
|89
|108
|Rockford
|37
|12
|19
|3
|3
|30
|92
|129
|Pacific Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Ontario
|31
|18
|7
|6
|0
|42
|100
|91
|San Jose
|30
|17
|9
|1
|3
|38
|102
|78
|Tucson
|30
|17
|9
|4
|0
|38
|97
|100
|Stockton
|33
|18
|11
|3
|1
|40
|109
|93
|San Diego
|31
|16
|12
|2
|1
|35
|93
|96
|Texas
|34
|17
|14
|1
|2
|37
|114
|118
|Bakersfield
|31
|14
|12
|4
|1
|33
|89
|86
|San Antonio
|37
|16
|19
|2
|0
|34
|92
|109
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
No games scheduled
Hartford 2, St. John’s 1, OT
Springfield 3, Albany 2, OT
Syracuse 5, Toronto 4
Binghamton 3, Bridgeport 2, OT
Lehigh Valley 6, Hershey 2
Utica 2, Providence 1
WB-Scranton 3, Rochester 2
Charlotte 3, Cleveland 2, SO
Chicago 4, Manitoba 2
Grand Rapids 3, Milwaukee 0
San Diego 3, Rockford 2, OT
Iowa 4, San Antonio 1
Tucson 5, Texas 3
Bakersfield 5, Stockton 2
Ontario 3, San Jose 2
Stockton at San Jose, 4:30 p.m.
Rochester at Toronto, 5 p.m.
Hartford at St. John’s, 6 p.m.
Cleveland at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Utica at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 7 p.m.
WB-Scranton at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Albany at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.
Providence at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Rockford, 8 p.m.
Iowa at San Antonio, 8 p.m.
Bakersfield at Ontario, 9 p.m.
Texas at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.
Chicago at Manitoba, 3 p.m.
Bridgeport at Providence, 3:05 p.m.
Binghamton at Hershey, 5 p.m.