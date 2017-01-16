AHL At A Glance

|All Times Eastern
|Eastern Conference
|Atlantic Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|WB-Scranton
|39
|28
|8
|3
|0
|59
|132
|90
|Lehigh Valley
|37
|25
|10
|2
|0
|52
|136
|98
|Providence
|39
|22
|10
|4
|3
|51
|115
|101
|Hershey
|38
|19
|10
|7
|2
|47
|131
|113
|Bridgeport
|36
|19
|15
|1
|1
|40
|108
|110
|Springfield
|37
|15
|15
|5
|2
|37
|93
|106
|Hartford
|39
|14
|21
|3
|1
|32
|99
|135
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Syracuse
|37
|20
|10
|2
|5
|47
|116
|106
|Albany
|39
|22
|15
|1
|1
|46
|109
|102
|St. John’s
|38
|19
|14
|4
|1
|43
|109
|114
|Utica
|37
|15
|16
|5
|1
|36
|89
|110
|Binghamton
|38
|16
|19
|2
|1
|35
|94
|118
|Rochester
|39
|17
|21
|0
|1
|35
|109
|131
|Toronto
|37
|15
|19
|2
|1
|33
|103
|103
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Grand Rapids
|37
|24
|10
|1
|2
|51
|126
|89
|Chicago
|41
|23
|13
|3
|2
|51
|141
|115
|Milwaukee
|36
|20
|12
|2
|2
|44
|100
|100
|Cleveland
|35
|17
|14
|1
|3
|38
|94
|100
|Iowa
|40
|18
|19
|2
|1
|39
|101
|114
|Manitoba
|37
|15
|17
|3
|2
|35
|95
|116
|Charlotte
|38
|16
|20
|2
|0
|34
|94
|111
|Rockford
|39
|13
|20
|3
|3
|32
|97
|135
|Pacific Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Ontario
|32
|19
|7
|6
|0
|44
|103
|93
|San Jose
|31
|18
|9
|1
|3
|40
|104
|78
|Tucson
|31
|18
|9
|4
|0
|40
|100
|102
|Stockton
|34
|18
|12
|3
|1
|40
|109
|95
|San Diego
|32
|17
|12
|2
|1
|37
|96
|97
|Texas
|36
|18
|15
|1
|2
|39
|120
|124
|Bakersfield
|32
|14
|13
|4
|1
|33
|91
|89
|San Antonio
|39
|16
|19
|4
|0
|36
|96
|115
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
Manitoba 4, Chicago 1
Bridgeport 5, Providence 3
Binghamton 4, Hershey 2
Syracuse 4, WB-Scranton 1
Lehigh Valley 4, Springfield 3
Rockford 3, Grand Rapids 1
Texas 4, San Antonio 3, OT
San Diego 3, Iowa 1
Bakersfield at San Jose, 9 p.m.
Ontario at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.
Utica at St. John’s, 6 p.m.
Milwaukee at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Rockford at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
WB-Scranton at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Syracuse at Albany, 7 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Manitoba at Texas, 8:30 p.m.
Ontario at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.