Sports News

AHL At A Glance

By The Associated Press January 16, 2017 10:53 pm
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
WB-Scranton 39 28 8 3 0 59 132 90
Lehigh Valley 37 25 10 2 0 52 136 98
Providence 39 22 10 4 3 51 115 101
Hershey 38 19 10 7 2 47 131 113
Bridgeport 36 19 15 1 1 40 108 110
Springfield 37 15 15 5 2 37 93 106
Hartford 39 14 21 3 1 32 99 135
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Syracuse 37 20 10 2 5 47 116 106
Albany 39 22 15 1 1 46 109 102
St. John’s 38 19 14 4 1 43 109 114
Utica 37 15 16 5 1 36 89 110
Binghamton 38 16 19 2 1 35 94 118
Rochester 39 17 21 0 1 35 109 131
Toronto 37 15 19 2 1 33 103 103
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Grand Rapids 37 24 10 1 2 51 126 89
Chicago 41 23 13 3 2 51 141 115
Milwaukee 36 20 12 2 2 44 100 100
Cleveland 35 17 14 1 3 38 94 100
Iowa 40 18 19 2 1 39 101 114
Manitoba 37 15 17 3 2 35 95 116
Charlotte 38 16 20 2 0 34 94 111
Rockford 39 13 20 3 3 32 97 135
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Ontario 32 19 7 6 0 44 103 93
San Jose 31 18 9 1 3 40 104 78
Tucson 31 18 9 4 0 40 100 102
Stockton 34 18 12 3 1 40 109 95
San Diego 32 17 12 2 1 37 96 97
Texas 36 18 15 1 2 39 120 124
Bakersfield 32 14 13 4 1 33 91 89
San Antonio 39 16 19 4 0 36 96 115

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Sunday’s Games

Manitoba 4, Chicago 1

Bridgeport 5, Providence 3

Binghamton 4, Hershey 2

Monday’s Games

Syracuse 4, WB-Scranton 1

Lehigh Valley 4, Springfield 3

Rockford 3, Grand Rapids 1

Texas 4, San Antonio 3, OT

San Diego 3, Iowa 1

Bakersfield at San Jose, 9 p.m.

Ontario at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Utica at St. John’s, 6 p.m.

Milwaukee at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Utica at St. John’s, 6 p.m.

Milwaukee at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Rockford at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

WB-Scranton at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Albany, 7 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Manitoba at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

Ontario at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.

