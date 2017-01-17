AHL At A Glance

Sports Listen

By The Associated Press January 17, 2017 9:47 pm
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
WB-Scranton 39 28 8 3 0 59 132 90
Lehigh Valley 37 25 10 2 0 52 136 98
Providence 39 22 10 4 3 51 115 101
Hershey 38 19 10 7 2 47 131 113
Bridgeport 36 19 15 1 1 40 108 110
Springfield 37 15 15 5 2 37 93 106
Hartford 39 14 21 3 1 32 99 135
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Syracuse 37 20 10 2 5 47 116 106
Albany 39 22 15 1 1 46 109 102
St. John’s 39 19 15 4 1 43 111 119
Utica 38 16 16 5 1 38 94 112
Binghamton 38 16 19 2 1 35 94 118
Rochester 39 17 21 0 1 35 109 131
Toronto 37 15 19 2 1 33 103 103
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Grand Rapids 37 24 10 1 2 51 126 89
Chicago 41 23 13 3 2 51 141 115
Milwaukee 37 21 12 2 2 46 103 100
Cleveland 35 17 14 1 3 38 94 100
Iowa 40 18 19 2 1 39 101 114
Manitoba 37 15 17 3 2 35 95 116
Charlotte 39 16 21 2 0 34 94 114
Rockford 39 13 20 3 3 32 97 135
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Ontario 33 19 8 6 0 44 105 96
San Jose 32 19 9 1 3 42 111 79
Tucson 32 19 9 4 0 42 103 104
Stockton 34 18 12 3 1 40 109 95
San Diego 32 17 12 2 1 37 96 97
Texas 36 18 15 1 2 39 120 124
Bakersfield 33 14 14 4 1 33 92 96
San Antonio 39 16 19 4 0 36 96 115

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Monday’s Games

Syracuse 4, WB-Scranton 1

Lehigh Valley 4, Springfield 3

Rockford 3, Grand Rapids 1

Texas 4, San Antonio 3, OT

San Diego 3, Iowa 1

San Jose 7, Bakersfield 1

Tucson 3, Ontario 2

Tuesday’s Games

Utica 5, St. John’s 2

Milwaukee 3, Charlotte 0

Wednesday’s Games

Utica at St. John’s, 6 p.m.

Milwaukee at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Rockford at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

WB-Scranton at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Albany, 7 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Manitoba at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

Ontario at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Sports News
