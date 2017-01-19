Sports Listen

Sports News

AHL At A Glance

By The Associated Press January 19, 2017 12:20 am
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
WB-Scranton 40 29 8 3 0 61 137 93
Lehigh Valley 37 25 10 2 0 52 136 98
Providence 39 22 10 4 3 51 115 101
Hershey 39 19 11 7 2 47 134 118
Bridgeport 36 19 15 1 1 40 108 110
Springfield 37 15 15 5 2 37 93 106
Hartford 39 14 21 3 1 32 99 135
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Syracuse 38 20 10 3 5 48 118 109
Albany 40 23 15 1 1 48 112 104
St. John’s 40 19 16 4 1 43 112 122
Utica 39 17 16 5 1 40 97 113
Binghamton 38 16 19 2 1 35 94 118
Rochester 39 17 21 0 1 35 109 131
Toronto 37 15 19 2 1 33 103 103
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Grand Rapids 38 25 10 1 2 53 129 91
Milwaukee 38 22 12 2 2 48 107 103
Chicago 41 23 13 3 2 51 141 115
Cleveland 36 17 15 1 3 38 94 101
Iowa 41 18 19 3 1 40 103 117
Manitoba 38 15 18 3 2 35 98 120
Charlotte 40 16 21 3 0 35 97 118
Rockford 40 14 20 3 3 34 98 135
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Tucson 33 20 9 4 0 44 107 105
San Jose 32 19 9 1 3 42 111 79
Ontario 34 19 9 6 0 44 106 100
Stockton 34 18 12 3 1 40 109 95
San Diego 32 17 12 2 1 37 96 97
Texas 37 19 15 1 2 41 124 127
Bakersfield 33 14 14 4 1 33 92 96
San Antonio 39 16 19 4 0 36 96 115

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Tuesday’s Games

Utica 5, St. John’s 2

Milwaukee 3, Charlotte 0

Wednesday’s Games

Utica 3, St. John’s 1

Milwaukee 4, Charlotte 3, OT

Rockford 1, Cleveland 0

WB-Scranton 5, Hershey 3

Albany 3, Syracuse 2, OT

Grand Rapids 3, Iowa 2, OT

Texas 4, Manitoba 3

Ontario 4, Tucson 1

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Rockford at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Binghamton at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

WB-Scranton at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Rochester at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Bridgeport at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Hartford, 7:15 p.m.

Texas at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Manitoba at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

San Jose at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Bakersfield at Stockton, 10:30 p.m.

AHL At A Glance
