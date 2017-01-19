AHL At A Glance

|All Times Eastern
|Eastern Conference
|Atlantic Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|WB-Scranton
|40
|29
|8
|3
|0
|61
|137
|93
|Lehigh Valley
|37
|25
|10
|2
|0
|52
|136
|98
|Providence
|39
|22
|10
|4
|3
|51
|115
|101
|Hershey
|39
|19
|11
|7
|2
|47
|134
|118
|Bridgeport
|36
|19
|15
|1
|1
|40
|108
|110
|Springfield
|37
|15
|15
|5
|2
|37
|93
|106
|Hartford
|39
|14
|21
|3
|1
|32
|99
|135
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Syracuse
|38
|20
|10
|3
|5
|48
|118
|109
|Albany
|40
|23
|15
|1
|1
|48
|112
|104
|St. John’s
|40
|19
|16
|4
|1
|43
|112
|122
|Utica
|39
|17
|16
|5
|1
|40
|97
|113
|Binghamton
|38
|16
|19
|2
|1
|35
|94
|118
|Rochester
|39
|17
|21
|0
|1
|35
|109
|131
|Toronto
|37
|15
|19
|2
|1
|33
|103
|103
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Grand Rapids
|38
|25
|10
|1
|2
|53
|129
|91
|Milwaukee
|38
|22
|12
|2
|2
|48
|107
|103
|Chicago
|41
|23
|13
|3
|2
|51
|141
|115
|Cleveland
|36
|17
|15
|1
|3
|38
|94
|101
|Iowa
|41
|18
|19
|3
|1
|40
|103
|117
|Manitoba
|38
|15
|18
|3
|2
|35
|98
|120
|Charlotte
|40
|16
|21
|3
|0
|35
|97
|118
|Rockford
|40
|14
|20
|3
|3
|34
|98
|135
|Pacific Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Tucson
|33
|20
|9
|4
|0
|44
|107
|105
|San Jose
|32
|19
|9
|1
|3
|42
|111
|79
|Ontario
|34
|19
|9
|6
|0
|44
|106
|100
|Stockton
|34
|18
|12
|3
|1
|40
|109
|95
|San Diego
|32
|17
|12
|2
|1
|37
|96
|97
|Texas
|37
|19
|15
|1
|2
|41
|124
|127
|Bakersfield
|33
|14
|14
|4
|1
|33
|92
|96
|San Antonio
|39
|16
|19
|4
|0
|36
|96
|115
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
Utica 5, St. John’s 2
Milwaukee 3, Charlotte 0
Thrift Savings Plan: The problem with the I Fund
Utica 3, St. John’s 1
Milwaukee 4, Charlotte 3, OT
Rockford 1, Cleveland 0
WB-Scranton 5, Hershey 3
Albany 3, Syracuse 2, OT
Grand Rapids 3, Iowa 2, OT
Texas 4, Manitoba 3
Ontario 4, Tucson 1
No games scheduled
Rockford at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Binghamton at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
WB-Scranton at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Rochester at Providence, 7:05 p.m.
Bridgeport at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Toronto at Hartford, 7:15 p.m.
Texas at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Manitoba at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.
San Jose at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Bakersfield at Stockton, 10:30 p.m.