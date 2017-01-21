Sports Listen

AHL At A Glance

By The Associated Press January 21, 2017 1:38 am
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
WB-Scranton 41 29 9 3 0 61 140 98
Lehigh Valley 38 26 10 2 0 54 141 101
Providence 40 23 10 4 3 53 119 104
Hershey 39 19 11 7 2 47 134 118
Bridgeport 37 20 15 1 1 42 113 113
Springfield 38 15 16 5 2 37 96 111
Hartford 40 14 22 3 1 32 103 142
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Syracuse 39 20 11 3 5 48 120 113
Albany 40 23 15 1 1 48 112 104
St. John’s 40 19 16 4 1 43 112 122
Utica 39 17 16 5 1 40 97 113
Binghamton 39 17 19 2 1 37 98 120
Toronto 38 16 19 2 1 35 110 107
Rochester 40 17 22 0 1 35 112 135
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Grand Rapids 39 26 10 1 2 55 132 93
Milwaukee 38 22 12 2 2 48 107 103
Chicago 42 23 14 3 2 51 143 118
Cleveland 37 18 15 1 3 40 96 101
Iowa 42 18 19 4 1 41 105 120
Manitoba 39 16 18 3 2 37 100 120
Charlotte 40 16 21 3 0 35 97 118
Rockford 41 14 21 3 3 34 98 137
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Tucson 33 20 9 4 0 44 107 105
Ontario 34 19 9 6 0 44 106 100
San Jose 33 19 10 1 3 42 112 84
Stockton 35 19 12 3 1 42 115 98
San Diego 33 18 12 2 1 39 101 98
Texas 38 20 15 1 2 43 127 129
Bakersfield 34 14 15 4 1 33 95 102
San Antonio 40 16 20 4 0 36 96 117

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Cleveland 2, Rockford 0

Grand Rapids 3, Chicago 2

Binghamton 4, Syracuse 2

Lehigh Valley 5, WB-Scranton 3

Providence 4, Rochester 3

Bridgeport 5, Springfield 3

Toronto 7, Hartford 4

Texas 3, Iowa 2, OT

Manitoba 2, San Antonio 0

San Diego 5, San Jose 1

Stockton 6, Bakersfield 3

Saturday’s Games

Albany at St. John’s, 2:30 p.m.

Tucson at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Toronto at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Utica at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

Providence at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Hershey at WB-Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Texas at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Manitoba at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Ontario, 9 p.m.

Bakersfield at Stockton, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Tucson at Charlotte, 1 p.m.

Albany at St. John’s, 2:30 p.m.

Rochester at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.

Toronto at Springfield, 3:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago, 4 p.m.

Rockford at San Antonio, 4 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 5 p.m.

Hartford at Providence, 5:05 p.m.

San Diego at Ontario, 6 p.m.

