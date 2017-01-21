Sports Listen

Trending:

Air ForceSecurity ClearancesInaugurationTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Previous Story Suns-Knicks, Box Next Story Brown’s big game lifts New Mexico over Wyoming 78-71
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » AHL At A Glance

AHL At A Glance

By The Associated Press January 21, 2017 10:15 pm
Share
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
WB-Scranton 42 30 9 3 0 63 145 99
Lehigh Valley 39 26 11 2 0 54 142 110
Providence 41 24 10 4 3 55 128 105
Hershey 40 19 12 7 2 47 135 123
Bridgeport 38 21 15 1 1 44 117 116
Springfield 39 15 16 6 2 38 98 114
Hartford 41 14 23 3 1 32 104 145
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Syracuse 40 20 12 3 5 48 120 117
Albany 41 23 16 1 1 48 114 108
St. John’s 41 20 16 4 1 45 116 124
Utica 40 18 16 5 1 42 101 113
Binghamton 40 18 19 2 1 39 101 122
Rochester 41 18 22 0 1 37 115 136
Toronto 39 16 20 2 1 35 113 111
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Grand Rapids 40 27 10 1 2 57 137 93
Milwaukee 38 22 12 2 2 48 107 103
Chicago 42 23 14 3 2 51 143 118
Cleveland 38 18 16 1 3 40 96 106
Iowa 42 18 19 4 1 41 105 120
Manitoba 39 16 18 3 2 37 100 120
Charlotte 41 17 21 3 0 37 100 119
Rockford 41 14 21 3 3 34 98 137
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Ontario 34 19 9 6 0 44 106 100
Tucson 34 20 10 4 0 44 108 108
San Jose 33 19 10 1 3 42 112 84
Stockton 35 19 12 3 1 42 115 98
San Diego 33 18 12 2 1 39 101 98
Texas 38 20 15 1 2 43 127 129
Bakersfield 34 14 15 4 1 33 95 102
San Antonio 40 16 20 4 0 36 96 117

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Friday’s Games

Cleveland 2, Rockford 0

Grand Rapids 3, Chicago 2

What impact will the Trump administration have on feds? Read the latest in our First 100 Days section.

Binghamton 4, Syracuse 2

Advertisement

Lehigh Valley 5, WB-Scranton 3

Providence 4, Rochester 3

Bridgeport 5, Springfield 3

Toronto 7, Hartford 4

Texas 3, Iowa 2, OT

Manitoba 2, San Antonio 0

San Diego 5, San Jose 1

Stockton 6, Bakersfield 3

Saturday’s Games

Charlotte 3, Tucson 1

St. John’s 4, Albany 2

Bridgeport 4, Toronto 3

Grand Rapids 5, Cleveland 0

Rochester 3, Hartford 1

Utica 4, Syracuse 0

Binghamton 3, Springfield 2, OT

Providence 9, Lehigh Valley 1

WB-Scranton 5, Hershey 1

Milwaukee at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Texas at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Manitoba at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Ontario, 9 p.m.

Bakersfield at Stockton, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Tucson at Charlotte, 1 p.m.

Albany at St. John’s, 2:30 p.m.

Rochester at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.

Toronto at Springfield, 3:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago, 4 p.m.

Rockford at San Antonio, 4 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 5 p.m.

Hartford at Providence, 5:05 p.m.

San Diego at Ontario, 6 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » AHL At A Glance
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Inauguration security

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1936: First inauguration held on 1/20

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Sports News

Previous Story Suns-Knicks, Box Next Story Brown’s big game lifts New Mexico over Wyoming 78-71