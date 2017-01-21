Sports Listen

AHL At A Glance

By The Associated Press January 21, 2017 11:39 pm
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
WB-Scranton 42 30 9 3 0 63 145 99
Lehigh Valley 39 26 11 2 0 54 142 110
Providence 41 24 10 4 3 55 128 105
Hershey 40 19 12 7 2 47 135 123
Bridgeport 38 21 15 1 1 44 117 116
Springfield 39 15 16 6 2 38 98 114
Hartford 41 14 23 3 1 32 104 145
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Syracuse 40 20 12 3 5 48 120 117
Albany 41 23 16 1 1 48 114 108
St. John’s 41 20 16 4 1 45 116 124
Utica 40 18 16 5 1 42 101 113
Binghamton 40 18 19 2 1 39 101 122
Rochester 41 18 22 0 1 37 115 136
Toronto 39 16 20 2 1 35 113 111
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Grand Rapids 40 27 10 1 2 57 137 93
Milwaukee 39 23 12 2 2 50 108 103
Chicago 43 23 15 3 2 51 143 119
Cleveland 38 18 16 1 3 40 96 106
Iowa 43 19 19 4 1 43 108 122
Manitoba 40 16 19 3 2 37 102 124
Charlotte 41 17 21 3 0 37 100 119
Rockford 41 14 21 3 3 34 98 137
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Ontario 35 20 9 6 0 46 113 102
Tucson 34 20 10 4 0 44 108 108
San Jose 34 19 11 1 3 42 114 91
Stockton 35 19 12 3 1 42 115 98
San Diego 33 18 12 2 1 39 101 98
Texas 39 20 16 1 2 43 129 132
Bakersfield 34 14 15 4 1 33 95 102
San Antonio 41 17 20 4 0 38 100 119

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Friday’s Games

Cleveland 2, Rockford 0

Grand Rapids 3, Chicago 2

Thrift Savings Plan: The problem with the I Fund

Binghamton 4, Syracuse 2

Lehigh Valley 5, WB-Scranton 3

Providence 4, Rochester 3

Bridgeport 5, Springfield 3

Toronto 7, Hartford 4

Texas 3, Iowa 2, OT

Manitoba 2, San Antonio 0

San Diego 5, San Jose 1

Stockton 6, Bakersfield 3

Saturday’s Games

Charlotte 3, Tucson 1

St. John’s 4, Albany 2

Bridgeport 4, Toronto 3

Grand Rapids 5, Cleveland 0

Rochester 3, Hartford 1

Utica 4, Syracuse 0

Binghamton 3, Springfield 2, OT

Providence 9, Lehigh Valley 1

WB-Scranton 5, Hershey 1

Milwaukee 1, Chicago 0

Iowa 3, Texas 2

San Antonio 4, Manitoba 2

Ontario 7, San Jose 2

Bakersfield at Stockton, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Tucson at Charlotte, 1 p.m.

Albany at St. John’s, 2:30 p.m.

Rochester at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.

Toronto at Springfield, 3:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago, 4 p.m.

Rockford at San Antonio, 4 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 5 p.m.

Hartford at Providence, 5:05 p.m.

San Diego at Ontario, 6 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Sports News
