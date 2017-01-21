AHL At A Glance

|All Times Eastern
|Eastern Conference
|Atlantic Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|WB-Scranton
|42
|30
|9
|3
|0
|63
|145
|99
|Lehigh Valley
|39
|26
|11
|2
|0
|54
|142
|110
|Providence
|41
|24
|10
|4
|3
|55
|128
|105
|Hershey
|40
|19
|12
|7
|2
|47
|135
|123
|Bridgeport
|38
|21
|15
|1
|1
|44
|117
|116
|Springfield
|39
|15
|16
|6
|2
|38
|98
|114
|Hartford
|41
|14
|23
|3
|1
|32
|104
|145
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Syracuse
|40
|20
|12
|3
|5
|48
|120
|117
|Albany
|41
|23
|16
|1
|1
|48
|114
|108
|St. John’s
|41
|20
|16
|4
|1
|45
|116
|124
|Utica
|40
|18
|16
|5
|1
|42
|101
|113
|Binghamton
|40
|18
|19
|2
|1
|39
|101
|122
|Rochester
|41
|18
|22
|0
|1
|37
|115
|136
|Toronto
|39
|16
|20
|2
|1
|35
|113
|111
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Grand Rapids
|40
|27
|10
|1
|2
|57
|137
|93
|Milwaukee
|39
|23
|12
|2
|2
|50
|108
|103
|Chicago
|43
|23
|15
|3
|2
|51
|143
|119
|Cleveland
|38
|18
|16
|1
|3
|40
|96
|106
|Iowa
|43
|19
|19
|4
|1
|43
|108
|122
|Manitoba
|40
|16
|19
|3
|2
|37
|102
|124
|Charlotte
|41
|17
|21
|3
|0
|37
|100
|119
|Rockford
|41
|14
|21
|3
|3
|34
|98
|137
|Pacific Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Ontario
|35
|20
|9
|6
|0
|46
|113
|102
|Tucson
|34
|20
|10
|4
|0
|44
|108
|108
|San Jose
|34
|19
|11
|1
|3
|42
|114
|91
|Stockton
|35
|19
|12
|3
|1
|42
|115
|98
|San Diego
|33
|18
|12
|2
|1
|39
|101
|98
|Texas
|39
|20
|16
|1
|2
|43
|129
|132
|Bakersfield
|34
|14
|15
|4
|1
|33
|95
|102
|San Antonio
|41
|17
|20
|4
|0
|38
|100
|119
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
Cleveland 2, Rockford 0
Grand Rapids 3, Chicago 2
Binghamton 4, Syracuse 2
Lehigh Valley 5, WB-Scranton 3
Providence 4, Rochester 3
Bridgeport 5, Springfield 3
Toronto 7, Hartford 4
Texas 3, Iowa 2, OT
Manitoba 2, San Antonio 0
San Diego 5, San Jose 1
Stockton 6, Bakersfield 3
Charlotte 3, Tucson 1
St. John’s 4, Albany 2
Bridgeport 4, Toronto 3
Grand Rapids 5, Cleveland 0
Rochester 3, Hartford 1
Utica 4, Syracuse 0
Binghamton 3, Springfield 2, OT
Providence 9, Lehigh Valley 1
WB-Scranton 5, Hershey 1
Milwaukee 1, Chicago 0
Iowa 3, Texas 2
San Antonio 4, Manitoba 2
Ontario 7, San Jose 2
Bakersfield at Stockton, 10:30 p.m.
Tucson at Charlotte, 1 p.m.
Albany at St. John’s, 2:30 p.m.
Rochester at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.
Toronto at Springfield, 3:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago, 4 p.m.
Rockford at San Antonio, 4 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 5 p.m.
Hartford at Providence, 5:05 p.m.
San Diego at Ontario, 6 p.m.
No games scheduled