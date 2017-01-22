Sports Listen

Previous Story Royals' Ventura killed in car crash in Dominican Republic Next Story Allegri marks 300th match as coach with Juve win over Lazio
AHL At A Glance

By The Associated Press January 22, 2017 5:43 pm
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
WB-Scranton 42 30 9 3 0 63 145 99
Lehigh Valley 39 26 11 2 0 54 142 110
Providence 41 24 10 4 3 55 128 105
Bridgeport 39 22 15 1 1 46 120 117
Hershey 40 19 12 7 2 47 135 123
Springfield 40 15 17 6 2 38 99 116
Hartford 41 14 23 3 1 32 104 145
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Syracuse 40 20 12 3 5 48 120 117
Albany 42 24 16 1 1 50 116 109
St. John’s 42 20 16 5 1 46 117 126
Utica 40 18 16 5 1 42 101 113
Binghamton 40 18 19 2 1 39 101 122
Toronto 40 17 20 2 1 37 115 112
Rochester 42 18 23 0 1 37 116 139
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Grand Rapids 40 27 10 1 2 57 137 93
Milwaukee 39 23 12 2 2 50 108 103
Chicago 43 23 15 3 2 51 143 119
Cleveland 38 18 16 1 3 40 96 106
Iowa 43 19 19 4 1 43 108 122
Charlotte 42 18 21 3 0 39 102 120
Manitoba 40 16 19 3 2 37 102 124
Rockford 41 14 21 3 3 34 98 137
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Ontario 35 20 9 6 0 46 113 102
Tucson 35 20 10 5 0 45 109 110
San Jose 34 19 11 1 3 42 114 91
San Diego 33 18 12 2 1 39 101 98
Stockton 36 19 13 3 1 42 118 104
Texas 39 20 16 1 2 43 129 132
Bakersfield 35 15 15 4 1 35 101 105
San Antonio 41 17 20 4 0 38 100 119

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Saturday’s Games

Charlotte 3, Tucson 1

St. John’s 4, Albany 2

Bridgeport 4, Toronto 3

Grand Rapids 5, Cleveland 0

Rochester 3, Hartford 1

Utica 4, Syracuse 0

Binghamton 3, Springfield 2, OT

Providence 9, Lehigh Valley 1

WB-Scranton 5, Hershey 1

Milwaukee 1, Chicago 0

Iowa 3, Texas 2

San Antonio 4, Manitoba 2

Ontario 7, San Jose 2

Bakersfield 6, Stockton 3

Sunday’s Games

Charlotte 2, Tucson 1, OT

Albany 2, St. John’s 1, OT

Bridgeport 3, Rochester 1

Toronto 2, Springfield 1

Milwaukee at Chicago, 4 p.m.

Rockford at San Antonio, 4 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 5 p.m.

Hartford at Providence, 5:05 p.m.

San Diego at Ontario, 6 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Cleveland at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Manitoba at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

Topics:
Sports News
