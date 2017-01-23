Sports Listen

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » AHL At A Glance

AHL At A Glance

By The Associated Press January 23, 2017 9:03 am
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
WB-Scranton 42 30 9 3 0 63 145 99
Lehigh Valley 40 27 11 2 0 56 147 111
Providence 42 24 11 4 3 55 130 110
Bridgeport 39 22 15 1 1 46 120 117
Hershey 41 19 13 7 2 47 136 128
Springfield 40 15 17 6 2 38 99 116
Hartford 42 15 23 3 1 34 109 147
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Syracuse 40 20 12 3 5 48 120 117
Albany 42 24 16 1 1 50 116 109
St. John’s 42 20 16 5 1 46 117 126
Utica 40 18 16 5 1 42 101 113
Binghamton 40 18 19 2 1 39 101 122
Toronto 40 17 20 2 1 37 115 112
Rochester 42 18 23 0 1 37 116 139
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Grand Rapids 40 27 10 1 2 57 137 93
Milwaukee 40 23 13 2 2 50 109 108
Chicago 44 24 15 3 2 53 148 120
Cleveland 38 18 16 1 3 40 96 106
Iowa 43 19 19 4 1 43 108 122
Charlotte 42 18 21 3 0 39 102 120
Manitoba 40 16 19 3 2 37 102 124
Rockford 42 14 21 4 3 35 100 140
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Ontario 36 21 9 6 0 48 116 104
Tucson 35 20 10 5 0 45 109 110
San Jose 34 19 11 1 3 42 114 91
San Diego 34 18 12 2 2 40 103 101
Stockton 36 19 13 3 1 42 118 104
Texas 39 20 16 1 2 43 129 132
Bakersfield 35 15 15 4 1 35 101 105
San Antonio 42 18 20 4 0 40 103 121

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Sunday’s Games

Charlotte 2, Tucson 1, OT

Albany 2, St. John’s 1, OT

Bridgeport 3, Rochester 1

Toronto 2, Springfield 1

Chicago 5, Milwaukee 1

San Antonio 3, Rockford 2, OT

Lehigh Valley 5, Hershey 1

Hartford 5, Providence 2

Ontario 3, San Diego 2, SO

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Cleveland at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Manitoba at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Providence at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Utica, 7 p.m.

Binghamton at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Syracuse at WB-Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Rockford at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

San Diego at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.

Bakersfield at Ontario, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Sports News
