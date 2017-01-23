AHL At A Glance

|All Times Eastern
|Eastern Conference
|Atlantic Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|WB-Scranton
|42
|30
|9
|3
|0
|63
|145
|99
|Lehigh Valley
|40
|27
|11
|2
|0
|56
|147
|111
|Providence
|42
|24
|11
|4
|3
|55
|130
|110
|Bridgeport
|39
|22
|15
|1
|1
|46
|120
|117
|Hershey
|41
|19
|13
|7
|2
|47
|136
|128
|Springfield
|40
|15
|17
|6
|2
|38
|99
|116
|Hartford
|42
|15
|23
|3
|1
|34
|109
|147
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Syracuse
|40
|20
|12
|3
|5
|48
|120
|117
|Albany
|42
|24
|16
|1
|1
|50
|116
|109
|St. John’s
|42
|20
|16
|5
|1
|46
|117
|126
|Utica
|40
|18
|16
|5
|1
|42
|101
|113
|Binghamton
|40
|18
|19
|2
|1
|39
|101
|122
|Toronto
|40
|17
|20
|2
|1
|37
|115
|112
|Rochester
|42
|18
|23
|0
|1
|37
|116
|139
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Grand Rapids
|40
|27
|10
|1
|2
|57
|137
|93
|Milwaukee
|40
|23
|13
|2
|2
|50
|109
|108
|Chicago
|44
|24
|15
|3
|2
|53
|148
|120
|Cleveland
|38
|18
|16
|1
|3
|40
|96
|106
|Iowa
|43
|19
|19
|4
|1
|43
|108
|122
|Charlotte
|42
|18
|21
|3
|0
|39
|102
|120
|Manitoba
|40
|16
|19
|3
|2
|37
|102
|124
|Rockford
|42
|14
|21
|4
|3
|35
|100
|140
|Pacific Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Ontario
|36
|21
|9
|6
|0
|48
|116
|104
|Tucson
|35
|20
|10
|5
|0
|45
|109
|110
|San Jose
|34
|19
|11
|1
|3
|42
|114
|91
|San Diego
|34
|18
|12
|2
|2
|40
|103
|101
|Stockton
|36
|19
|13
|3
|1
|42
|118
|104
|Texas
|39
|20
|16
|1
|2
|43
|129
|132
|Bakersfield
|35
|15
|15
|4
|1
|35
|101
|105
|San Antonio
|42
|18
|20
|4
|0
|40
|103
|121
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
Charlotte 2, Tucson 1, OT
Albany 2, St. John’s 1, OT
Bridgeport 3, Rochester 1
Toronto 2, Springfield 1
Chicago 5, Milwaukee 1
San Antonio 3, Rockford 2, OT
Lehigh Valley 5, Hershey 1
Hartford 5, Providence 2
Ontario 3, San Diego 2, SO
No games scheduled
Cleveland at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Manitoba at Texas, 8:30 p.m.
Providence at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.
Iowa at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Hershey at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Springfield at Utica, 7 p.m.
Binghamton at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Toronto at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Syracuse at WB-Scranton, 7:05 p.m.
Rockford at San Antonio, 8 p.m.
San Diego at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.
Bakersfield at Ontario, 10 p.m.
San Jose at Stockton, 10 p.m.