AHL At A Glance

|All Times Eastern
|Eastern Conference
|Atlantic Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|WB-Scranton
|34
|24
|7
|3
|0
|51
|117
|77
|Lehigh Valley
|33
|22
|9
|2
|0
|46
|118
|86
|Providence
|35
|20
|8
|4
|3
|47
|107
|94
|Hershey
|34
|18
|8
|6
|2
|44
|116
|93
|Bridgeport
|33
|18
|14
|0
|1
|37
|100
|101
|Springfield
|33
|14
|13
|4
|2
|34
|85
|96
|Hartford
|35
|12
|19
|3
|1
|28
|92
|126
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Syracuse
|33
|18
|9
|1
|5
|42
|105
|96
|Albany
|36
|20
|15
|0
|1
|41
|101
|95
|St. John’s
|36
|18
|14
|3
|1
|40
|104
|110
|Toronto
|33
|15
|16
|1
|1
|32
|93
|89
|Utica
|33
|12
|15
|5
|1
|30
|81
|103
|Rochester
|35
|15
|19
|0
|1
|31
|99
|120
|Binghamton
|35
|14
|18
|2
|1
|31
|85
|111
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Grand Rapids
|34
|22
|9
|1
|2
|47
|117
|84
|Milwaukee
|33
|20
|9
|2
|2
|44
|98
|90
|Chicago
|37
|21
|11
|3
|2
|47
|131
|102
|Cleveland
|33
|17
|13
|1
|2
|37
|89
|92
|Manitoba
|33
|14
|14
|3
|2
|33
|86
|103
|Iowa
|36
|15
|18
|2
|1
|33
|91
|108
|Charlotte
|35
|13
|20
|2
|0
|28
|81
|105
|Rockford
|35
|11
|19
|2
|3
|27
|84
|123
|Pacific Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Ontario
|29
|17
|6
|6
|0
|40
|96
|86
|San Jose
|29
|17
|8
|1
|3
|38
|100
|75
|Stockton
|31
|18
|9
|3
|1
|40
|104
|83
|Tucson
|28
|15
|9
|4
|0
|34
|87
|95
|Texas
|32
|16
|13
|1
|2
|35
|108
|112
|San Diego
|29
|14
|12
|2
|1
|31
|85
|91
|Bakersfield
|29
|12
|12
|4
|1
|29
|79
|82
|San Antonio
|35
|16
|17
|2
|0
|34
|89
|100
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
Charlotte 2, Grand Rapids 1
Utica 4, Albany 2
Binghamton 2, St. John’s 1, SO
Springfield 4, Providence 1
Rochester 4, Syracuse 3, SO
WB-Scranton 5, Hershey 1
Hartford 2, Lehigh Valley 1
Chicago 7, Rockford 2
Texas 4, Cleveland 2
San Antonio 5, San Diego 4
Milwaukee 3, San Jose 1
Stockton 3, Tucson 2, OT
San Jose 5, Tucson 2
Toronto 5, Rochester 0
Grand Rapids 6, Rockford 1
Utica 3, Hershey 2, OT
St. John’s 2, Syracuse 1, OT
Lehigh Valley 2, Albany 0
Providence 4, Springfield 1
WB-Scranton 5, Binghamton 4
Bridgeport 2, Hartford 1
Chicago 5, Charlotte 2
Iowa 4, Manitoba 2
Cleveland 2, Texas 1, SO
Bakersfield 3, Ontario 2, OT
San Diego 3, San Antonio 2
Stockton 4, Milwaukee 0
Iowa at Manitoba, 3 p.m.
Rochester at Toronto, 3 p.m.
Hartford at Providence, 3:05 p.m.
Chicago at Rockford, 5 p.m.
WB-Scranton at Hershey, 5 p.m.
Utica at Lehigh Valley, 5:05 p.m.
No games scheduled