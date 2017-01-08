AHL At A Glance

Sports Listen

By The Associated Press January 8, 2017 1:27 am
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
WB-Scranton 34 24 7 3 0 51 117 77
Lehigh Valley 33 22 9 2 0 46 118 86
Providence 35 20 8 4 3 47 107 94
Hershey 34 18 8 6 2 44 116 93
Bridgeport 33 18 14 0 1 37 100 101
Springfield 33 14 13 4 2 34 85 96
Hartford 35 12 19 3 1 28 92 126
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Syracuse 33 18 9 1 5 42 105 96
Albany 36 20 15 0 1 41 101 95
St. John’s 36 18 14 3 1 40 104 110
Toronto 33 15 16 1 1 32 93 89
Utica 33 12 15 5 1 30 81 103
Rochester 35 15 19 0 1 31 99 120
Binghamton 35 14 18 2 1 31 85 111
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Grand Rapids 34 22 9 1 2 47 117 84
Milwaukee 33 20 9 2 2 44 98 90
Chicago 37 21 11 3 2 47 131 102
Cleveland 33 17 13 1 2 37 89 92
Manitoba 33 14 14 3 2 33 86 103
Iowa 36 15 18 2 1 33 91 108
Charlotte 35 13 20 2 0 28 81 105
Rockford 35 11 19 2 3 27 84 123
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Ontario 29 17 6 6 0 40 96 86
San Jose 29 17 8 1 3 38 100 75
Stockton 31 18 9 3 1 40 104 83
Tucson 28 15 9 4 0 34 87 95
Texas 32 16 13 1 2 35 108 112
San Diego 29 14 12 2 1 31 85 91
Bakersfield 29 12 12 4 1 29 79 82
San Antonio 35 16 17 2 0 34 89 100

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Friday’s Games

Charlotte 2, Grand Rapids 1

Utica 4, Albany 2

Binghamton 2, St. John’s 1, SO

Springfield 4, Providence 1

Rochester 4, Syracuse 3, SO

WB-Scranton 5, Hershey 1

Hartford 2, Lehigh Valley 1

Chicago 7, Rockford 2

Texas 4, Cleveland 2

San Antonio 5, San Diego 4

Milwaukee 3, San Jose 1

Stockton 3, Tucson 2, OT

Saturday’s Games

San Jose 5, Tucson 2

Toronto 5, Rochester 0

Grand Rapids 6, Rockford 1

Utica 3, Hershey 2, OT

St. John’s 2, Syracuse 1, OT

Lehigh Valley 2, Albany 0

Providence 4, Springfield 1

WB-Scranton 5, Binghamton 4

Bridgeport 2, Hartford 1

Chicago 5, Charlotte 2

Iowa 4, Manitoba 2

Cleveland 2, Texas 1, SO

Bakersfield 3, Ontario 2, OT

San Diego 3, San Antonio 2

Stockton 4, Milwaukee 0

Sunday’s Games

Iowa at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Rochester at Toronto, 3 p.m.

Hartford at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Chicago at Rockford, 5 p.m.

WB-Scranton at Hershey, 5 p.m.

Utica at Lehigh Valley, 5:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Sports News
