AHL At A Glance

By The Associated Press January 25, 2017 9:45 pm
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
WB-Scranton 43 31 9 3 0 65 148 101
Lehigh Valley 40 27 11 2 0 56 147 111
Providence 43 24 11 5 3 56 130 111
Bridgeport 40 23 15 1 1 48 121 117
Hershey 42 20 13 7 2 49 141 132
Springfield 41 16 17 6 2 40 101 117
Hartford 43 15 24 3 1 34 113 152
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Syracuse 41 20 12 4 5 49 122 120
Albany 42 24 16 1 1 50 116 109
St. John’s 42 20 16 5 1 46 117 126
Utica 41 18 16 6 1 43 102 115
Binghamton 40 18 19 2 1 39 101 122
Toronto 41 18 20 2 1 39 117 113
Rochester 43 18 23 0 2 38 117 141
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Grand Rapids 41 27 11 1 2 57 138 95
Milwaukee 41 23 14 2 2 50 111 113
Chicago 44 24 15 3 2 53 148 120
Cleveland 39 19 16 1 3 42 101 108
Iowa 44 20 19 4 1 45 110 123
Manitoba 41 17 19 3 2 39 104 125
Charlotte 42 18 21 3 0 39 102 120
Rockford 42 14 21 4 3 35 100 140
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Ontario 36 21 9 6 0 48 116 104
Tucson 35 20 10 5 0 45 109 110
San Jose 34 19 11 1 3 42 114 91
San Diego 34 18 12 2 2 40 103 101
Stockton 36 19 13 3 1 42 118 104
Texas 40 20 17 1 2 43 130 134
Bakersfield 35 15 15 4 1 35 101 105
San Antonio 42 18 20 4 0 40 103 121

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Tuesday’s Games

Cleveland 5, Milwaukee 2

Manitoba 2, Texas 1

Wednesday’s Games

Bridgeport 1, Providence 0, OT

Iowa 2, Grand Rapids 1

Hershey 5, Hartford 4

Springfield 2, Utica 1, OT

Binghamton at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto 2, Rochester 1, SO

WB-Scranton 3, Syracuse 2, OT

Rockford at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

San Diego at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.

Bakersfield at Ontario, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Chicago at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Toronto at St. John’s, 6 p.m.

Hartford at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

WB-Scranton at Utica, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

Hershey at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Albany at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Manitoba at Charlotte, 7:15 p.m.

Stockton at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Iowa at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Ontario at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Bakersfield at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

San Diego at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.

Recommended