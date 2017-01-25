AHL At A Glance

|All Times Eastern
|Eastern Conference
|Atlantic Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|WB-Scranton
|43
|31
|9
|3
|0
|65
|148
|101
|Lehigh Valley
|40
|27
|11
|2
|0
|56
|147
|111
|Providence
|43
|24
|11
|5
|3
|56
|130
|111
|Bridgeport
|40
|23
|15
|1
|1
|48
|121
|117
|Hershey
|42
|20
|13
|7
|2
|49
|141
|132
|Springfield
|41
|16
|17
|6
|2
|40
|101
|117
|Hartford
|43
|15
|24
|3
|1
|34
|113
|152
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Syracuse
|41
|20
|12
|4
|5
|49
|122
|120
|Albany
|42
|24
|16
|1
|1
|50
|116
|109
|St. John’s
|42
|20
|16
|5
|1
|46
|117
|126
|Utica
|41
|18
|16
|6
|1
|43
|102
|115
|Binghamton
|40
|18
|19
|2
|1
|39
|101
|122
|Toronto
|41
|18
|20
|2
|1
|39
|117
|113
|Rochester
|43
|18
|23
|0
|2
|38
|117
|141
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Grand Rapids
|41
|27
|11
|1
|2
|57
|138
|95
|Milwaukee
|41
|23
|14
|2
|2
|50
|111
|113
|Chicago
|44
|24
|15
|3
|2
|53
|148
|120
|Cleveland
|39
|19
|16
|1
|3
|42
|101
|108
|Iowa
|44
|20
|19
|4
|1
|45
|110
|123
|Manitoba
|41
|17
|19
|3
|2
|39
|104
|125
|Charlotte
|42
|18
|21
|3
|0
|39
|102
|120
|Rockford
|42
|14
|21
|4
|3
|35
|100
|140
|Pacific Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Ontario
|36
|21
|9
|6
|0
|48
|116
|104
|Tucson
|35
|20
|10
|5
|0
|45
|109
|110
|San Jose
|34
|19
|11
|1
|3
|42
|114
|91
|San Diego
|34
|18
|12
|2
|2
|40
|103
|101
|Stockton
|36
|19
|13
|3
|1
|42
|118
|104
|Texas
|40
|20
|17
|1
|2
|43
|130
|134
|Bakersfield
|35
|15
|15
|4
|1
|35
|101
|105
|San Antonio
|42
|18
|20
|4
|0
|40
|103
|121
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
Cleveland 5, Milwaukee 2
Manitoba 2, Texas 1
Bridgeport 1, Providence 0, OT
Iowa 2, Grand Rapids 1
Hershey 5, Hartford 4
Springfield 2, Utica 1, OT
Binghamton at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Toronto 2, Rochester 1, SO
WB-Scranton 3, Syracuse 2, OT
Rockford at San Antonio, 8 p.m.
San Diego at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.
Bakersfield at Ontario, 10 p.m.
San Jose at Stockton, 10 p.m.
Chicago at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Toronto at St. John’s, 6 p.m.
Hartford at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.
San Jose at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
WB-Scranton at Utica, 7 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.
Hershey at Providence, 7:05 p.m.
Albany at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Syracuse at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Manitoba at Charlotte, 7:15 p.m.
Stockton at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Iowa at Rockford, 8 p.m.
Ontario at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.
Bakersfield at Texas, 8:30 p.m.
San Diego at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.