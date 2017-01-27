AHL At A Glance

|All Times Eastern
|Eastern Conference
|Atlantic Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|WB-Scranton
|43
|31
|9
|3
|0
|65
|148
|101
|Lehigh Valley
|41
|28
|11
|2
|0
|58
|154
|113
|Providence
|43
|24
|11
|5
|3
|56
|130
|111
|Bridgeport
|40
|23
|15
|1
|1
|48
|121
|117
|Hershey
|42
|20
|13
|7
|2
|49
|141
|132
|Springfield
|41
|16
|17
|6
|2
|40
|101
|117
|Hartford
|43
|15
|24
|3
|1
|34
|113
|152
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Syracuse
|41
|20
|12
|4
|5
|49
|122
|120
|Albany
|42
|24
|16
|1
|1
|50
|116
|109
|St. John’s
|42
|20
|16
|5
|1
|46
|117
|126
|Utica
|41
|18
|16
|6
|1
|43
|102
|115
|Toronto
|41
|18
|20
|2
|1
|39
|117
|113
|Binghamton
|41
|18
|20
|2
|1
|39
|103
|129
|Rochester
|43
|18
|23
|0
|2
|38
|117
|141
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Grand Rapids
|41
|27
|11
|1
|2
|57
|138
|95
|Chicago
|45
|25
|15
|3
|2
|55
|152
|122
|Milwaukee
|41
|23
|14
|2
|2
|50
|111
|113
|Cleveland
|40
|19
|17
|1
|3
|42
|103
|112
|Iowa
|44
|20
|19
|4
|1
|45
|110
|123
|Manitoba
|41
|17
|19
|3
|2
|39
|104
|125
|Charlotte
|42
|18
|21
|3
|0
|39
|102
|120
|Rockford
|43
|14
|22
|4
|3
|35
|102
|146
|Pacific Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Ontario
|37
|22
|9
|6
|0
|50
|119
|106
|San Jose
|35
|20
|11
|1
|3
|44
|119
|91
|Tucson
|36
|20
|11
|5
|0
|45
|110
|118
|San Diego
|35
|19
|12
|2
|2
|42
|111
|102
|Stockton
|37
|19
|14
|3
|1
|42
|118
|109
|Texas
|40
|20
|17
|1
|2
|43
|130
|134
|San Antonio
|43
|19
|20
|4
|0
|42
|109
|123
|Bakersfield
|36
|15
|16
|4
|1
|35
|103
|108
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
Chicago 4, Cleveland 2
Toronto at St. John’s, 6 p.m.
Federal News Radio conducted an exclusive data center survey to assess how agencies are storing data. Download the results.
Hartford at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.
San Jose at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
WB-Scranton at Utica, 7 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.
Hershey at Providence, 7:05 p.m.
Albany at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Syracuse at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Manitoba at Charlotte, 7:15 p.m.
Stockton at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Iowa at Rockford, 8 p.m.
Ontario at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.
Bakersfield at Texas, 8:30 p.m.
San Diego at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.
Toronto at St. John’s, 12 p.m.
Rochester at Albany, 5 p.m.
Manitoba at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Stockton at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Providence at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Syracuse at Utica, 7 p.m.
San Jose at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
WB-Scranton at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.
Hershey at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Iowa at Rockford, 8 p.m.
Ontario at San Antonio, 8 p.m.
Bakersfield at Texas, 8 p.m.
San Diego at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.
No games scheduled