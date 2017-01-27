Sports Listen

AHL At A Glance

By The Associated Press January 27, 2017 9:03 am
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
WB-Scranton 43 31 9 3 0 65 148 101
Lehigh Valley 41 28 11 2 0 58 154 113
Providence 43 24 11 5 3 56 130 111
Bridgeport 40 23 15 1 1 48 121 117
Hershey 42 20 13 7 2 49 141 132
Springfield 41 16 17 6 2 40 101 117
Hartford 43 15 24 3 1 34 113 152
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Syracuse 41 20 12 4 5 49 122 120
Albany 42 24 16 1 1 50 116 109
St. John’s 42 20 16 5 1 46 117 126
Utica 41 18 16 6 1 43 102 115
Toronto 41 18 20 2 1 39 117 113
Binghamton 41 18 20 2 1 39 103 129
Rochester 43 18 23 0 2 38 117 141
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Grand Rapids 41 27 11 1 2 57 138 95
Chicago 45 25 15 3 2 55 152 122
Milwaukee 41 23 14 2 2 50 111 113
Cleveland 40 19 17 1 3 42 103 112
Iowa 44 20 19 4 1 45 110 123
Manitoba 41 17 19 3 2 39 104 125
Charlotte 42 18 21 3 0 39 102 120
Rockford 43 14 22 4 3 35 102 146
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Ontario 37 22 9 6 0 50 119 106
San Jose 35 20 11 1 3 44 119 91
Tucson 36 20 11 5 0 45 110 118
San Diego 35 19 12 2 2 42 111 102
Stockton 37 19 14 3 1 42 118 109
Texas 40 20 17 1 2 43 130 134
San Antonio 43 19 20 4 0 42 109 123
Bakersfield 36 15 16 4 1 35 103 108

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Thursday’s Games

Chicago 4, Cleveland 2

Friday’s Games

Toronto at St. John’s, 6 p.m.

Hartford at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

WB-Scranton at Utica, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

Hershey at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Albany at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Manitoba at Charlotte, 7:15 p.m.

Stockton at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Iowa at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Ontario at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Bakersfield at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

San Diego at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Toronto at St. John’s, 12 p.m.

Rochester at Albany, 5 p.m.

Manitoba at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Stockton at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Providence at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Utica, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

WB-Scranton at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

Hershey at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Iowa at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Ontario at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

Bakersfield at Texas, 8 p.m.

San Diego at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

