AHL At A Glance

By The Associated Press January 31, 2017 9:03 am < a min read
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
WB-Scranton 45 33 9 3 0 69 157 105
Lehigh Valley 43 29 12 2 0 60 158 117
Providence 45 25 12 5 3 58 136 117
Bridgeport 42 25 15 1 1 52 127 121
Hershey 44 21 13 7 3 52 147 137
Springfield 43 16 19 6 2 40 106 125
Hartford 45 16 24 3 2 37 119 158
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Syracuse 43 22 12 4 5 53 130 126
Albany 44 25 17 1 1 52 121 115
St. John’s 44 20 18 5 1 46 120 135
Utica 43 18 17 6 2 44 107 122
Toronto 43 20 20 2 1 43 126 116
Binghamton 43 18 22 2 1 39 106 137
Rochester 45 19 24 0 2 40 123 146
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Grand Rapids 43 28 12 1 2 59 141 100
Chicago 46 25 15 3 3 56 154 125
Milwaukee 43 24 15 2 2 52 116 117
Cleveland 41 20 17 1 3 44 106 114
Iowa 46 22 19 4 1 49 118 126
Manitoba 43 18 20 3 2 41 107 130
Charlotte 44 19 22 3 0 41 107 123
Rockford 45 14 23 5 3 36 105 154
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Ontario 39 23 9 7 0 53 127 114
San Jose 37 22 11 1 3 48 127 94
San Diego 37 21 12 2 2 46 116 103
Tucson 38 20 13 5 0 45 111 123
Stockton 39 19 16 3 1 42 119 114
Bakersfield 38 17 16 4 1 39 113 113
Texas 42 20 19 1 2 43 135 144
San Antonio 45 20 21 4 0 44 117 131

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

Syracuse at Albany, 7 p.m.

