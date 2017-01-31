AHL At A Glance

|All Times Eastern
|Eastern Conference
|Atlantic Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|WB-Scranton
|45
|33
|9
|3
|0
|69
|157
|105
|Lehigh Valley
|43
|29
|12
|2
|0
|60
|158
|117
|Providence
|45
|25
|12
|5
|3
|58
|136
|117
|Bridgeport
|42
|25
|15
|1
|1
|52
|127
|121
|Hershey
|44
|21
|13
|7
|3
|52
|147
|137
|Springfield
|43
|16
|19
|6
|2
|40
|106
|125
|Hartford
|45
|16
|24
|3
|2
|37
|119
|158
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Syracuse
|43
|22
|12
|4
|5
|53
|130
|126
|Albany
|44
|25
|17
|1
|1
|52
|121
|115
|St. John’s
|44
|20
|18
|5
|1
|46
|120
|135
|Utica
|43
|18
|17
|6
|2
|44
|107
|122
|Toronto
|43
|20
|20
|2
|1
|43
|126
|116
|Binghamton
|43
|18
|22
|2
|1
|39
|106
|137
|Rochester
|45
|19
|24
|0
|2
|40
|123
|146
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Grand Rapids
|43
|28
|12
|1
|2
|59
|141
|100
|Chicago
|46
|25
|15
|3
|3
|56
|154
|125
|Milwaukee
|43
|24
|15
|2
|2
|52
|116
|117
|Cleveland
|41
|20
|17
|1
|3
|44
|106
|114
|Iowa
|46
|22
|19
|4
|1
|49
|118
|126
|Manitoba
|43
|18
|20
|3
|2
|41
|107
|130
|Charlotte
|44
|19
|22
|3
|0
|41
|107
|123
|Rockford
|45
|14
|23
|5
|3
|36
|105
|154
|Pacific Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Ontario
|39
|23
|9
|7
|0
|53
|127
|114
|San Jose
|37
|22
|11
|1
|3
|48
|127
|94
|San Diego
|37
|21
|12
|2
|2
|46
|116
|103
|Tucson
|38
|20
|13
|5
|0
|45
|111
|123
|Stockton
|39
|19
|16
|3
|1
|42
|119
|114
|Bakersfield
|38
|17
|16
|4
|1
|39
|113
|113
|Texas
|42
|20
|19
|1
|2
|43
|135
|144
|San Antonio
|45
|20
|21
|4
|0
|44
|117
|131
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
Syracuse at Albany, 7 p.m.