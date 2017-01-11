AHL At A Glance

|All Times Eastern
|Eastern Conference
|Atlantic Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|WB-Scranton
|35
|25
|7
|3
|0
|53
|123
|82
|Lehigh Valley
|34
|23
|9
|2
|0
|48
|122
|87
|Providence
|36
|21
|8
|4
|3
|49
|110
|94
|Hershey
|35
|18
|8
|7
|2
|45
|121
|99
|Bridgeport
|33
|18
|14
|0
|1
|37
|100
|101
|Springfield
|33
|14
|13
|4
|2
|34
|85
|96
|Hartford
|36
|12
|20
|3
|1
|28
|92
|129
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Syracuse
|33
|18
|9
|1
|5
|42
|105
|96
|Albany
|36
|20
|15
|0
|1
|41
|101
|95
|St. John’s
|36
|18
|14
|3
|1
|40
|104
|110
|Toronto
|34
|15
|16
|2
|1
|33
|96
|93
|Rochester
|36
|16
|19
|0
|1
|33
|103
|123
|Binghamton
|35
|14
|18
|2
|1
|31
|85
|111
|Utica
|34
|12
|16
|5
|1
|30
|82
|107
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Grand Rapids
|34
|22
|9
|1
|2
|47
|117
|84
|Milwaukee
|34
|20
|10
|2
|2
|44
|99
|95
|Chicago
|38
|21
|12
|3
|2
|47
|134
|108
|Cleveland
|33
|17
|13
|1
|2
|37
|89
|92
|Iowa
|37
|16
|18
|2
|1
|35
|94
|109
|Manitoba
|35
|14
|16
|3
|2
|33
|89
|111
|Charlotte
|36
|14
|20
|2
|0
|30
|86
|106
|Rockford
|36
|12
|19
|2
|3
|29
|90
|126
|Pacific Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Ontario
|29
|17
|6
|6
|0
|40
|96
|86
|San Jose
|29
|17
|8
|1
|3
|38
|100
|75
|Stockton
|31
|18
|9
|3
|1
|40
|104
|83
|Tucson
|29
|16
|9
|4
|0
|36
|92
|97
|Texas
|32
|16
|13
|1
|2
|35
|108
|112
|San Diego
|29
|14
|12
|2
|1
|31
|85
|91
|Bakersfield
|30
|13
|12
|4
|1
|31
|84
|84
|San Antonio
|36
|16
|18
|2
|0
|34
|91
|105
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
No games scheduled
Charlotte 5, Milwaukee 1
Tucson 5, Manitoba 2
Bakersfield 5, San Antonio 2
WB-Scranton at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Syracuse at Utica, 7 p.m.
Hartford at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Albany at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Texas at Ontario, 10 p.m.
Stockton at San Diego, 10 p.m.
No games scheduled