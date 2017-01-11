Sports Listen

Trending:

Pay freezeOGEFBITom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Previous Story Pistons-Kings, Box Next Story Boedker’s hat trick leads Sharks to 5-3 win over Oilers
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » AHL At A Glance

AHL At A Glance

By The Associated Press January 11, 2017 1:02 am
Share
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
WB-Scranton 35 25 7 3 0 53 123 82
Lehigh Valley 34 23 9 2 0 48 122 87
Providence 36 21 8 4 3 49 110 94
Hershey 35 18 8 7 2 45 121 99
Bridgeport 33 18 14 0 1 37 100 101
Springfield 33 14 13 4 2 34 85 96
Hartford 36 12 20 3 1 28 92 129
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Syracuse 33 18 9 1 5 42 105 96
Albany 36 20 15 0 1 41 101 95
St. John’s 36 18 14 3 1 40 104 110
Toronto 34 15 16 2 1 33 96 93
Rochester 36 16 19 0 1 33 103 123
Binghamton 35 14 18 2 1 31 85 111
Utica 34 12 16 5 1 30 82 107
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Grand Rapids 34 22 9 1 2 47 117 84
Milwaukee 34 20 10 2 2 44 99 95
Chicago 38 21 12 3 2 47 134 108
Cleveland 33 17 13 1 2 37 89 92
Iowa 37 16 18 2 1 35 94 109
Manitoba 35 14 16 3 2 33 89 111
Charlotte 36 14 20 2 0 30 86 106
Rockford 36 12 19 2 3 29 90 126
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Ontario 29 17 6 6 0 40 96 86
San Jose 29 17 8 1 3 38 100 75
Stockton 31 18 9 3 1 40 104 83
Tucson 29 16 9 4 0 36 92 97
Texas 32 16 13 1 2 35 108 112
San Diego 29 14 12 2 1 31 85 91
Bakersfield 30 13 12 4 1 31 84 84
San Antonio 36 16 18 2 0 34 91 105

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Charlotte 5, Milwaukee 1

Free e-book on the current initiatives and upcoming policy changes needed to address the ever-growing IT and application modernization challenge. Download now.

Tucson 5, Manitoba 2

Advertisement

Bakersfield 5, San Antonio 2

Wednesday’s Games

WB-Scranton at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Utica, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Albany at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Texas at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Stockton at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » AHL At A Glance
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

CPR practice

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1861: Lincoln's Secretary of State pick accepts role

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Sports News

Previous Story Pistons-Kings, Box Next Story Boedker’s hat trick leads Sharks to 5-3 win over Oilers