AHL At A Glance

By The Associated Press January 12, 2017 1:03 am
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
WB-Scranton 36 26 7 3 0 55 125 83
Lehigh Valley 34 23 9 2 0 48 122 87
Providence 36 21 8 4 3 49 110 94
Hershey 35 18 8 7 2 45 121 99
Bridgeport 33 18 14 0 1 37 100 101
Springfield 34 14 13 5 2 35 87 99
Hartford 37 13 20 3 1 30 95 130
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Syracuse 34 18 9 2 5 43 106 98
Albany 37 21 15 0 1 43 104 97
St. John’s 36 18 14 3 1 40 104 110
Toronto 35 15 17 2 1 33 97 95
Utica 35 13 16 5 1 32 84 108
Rochester 37 16 20 0 1 33 104 126
Binghamton 35 14 18 2 1 31 85 111
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Grand Rapids 34 22 9 1 2 47 117 84
Milwaukee 35 20 11 2 2 44 100 97
Chicago 39 22 12 3 2 49 136 109
Cleveland 33 17 13 1 2 37 89 92
Iowa 37 16 18 2 1 35 94 109
Manitoba 35 14 16 3 2 33 89 111
Charlotte 36 14 20 2 0 30 86 106
Rockford 36 12 19 2 3 29 90 126
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Ontario 30 17 7 6 0 40 97 89
San Jose 29 17 8 1 3 38 100 75
Stockton 32 18 10 3 1 40 107 88
Tucson 29 16 9 4 0 36 92 97
Texas 33 17 13 1 2 37 111 113
San Diego 30 15 12 2 1 33 90 94
Bakersfield 30 13 12 4 1 31 84 84
San Antonio 36 16 18 2 0 34 91 105

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Tuesday’s Games

Charlotte 5, Milwaukee 1

Tucson 5, Manitoba 2

Bakersfield 5, San Antonio 2

Wednesday’s Games

WB-Scranton 2, Toronto 1

Utica 2, Syracuse 1, OT

Hartford 3, Rochester 1

Albany 3, Springfield 2, OT

Chicago 2, Milwaukee 1

Texas 3, Ontario 1

San Diego 5, Stockton 3

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Hartford at St. John’s, 6 p.m.

Springfield at Albany, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Utica at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

WB-Scranton at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Charlotte, 7:15 p.m.

Chicago at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

San Diego at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Iowa at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Texas at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.

Stockton at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Ontario at San Jose, 10 p.m.

