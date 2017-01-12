AHL At A Glance

|All Times Eastern
|Eastern Conference
|Atlantic Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|WB-Scranton
|36
|26
|7
|3
|0
|55
|125
|83
|Lehigh Valley
|34
|23
|9
|2
|0
|48
|122
|87
|Providence
|36
|21
|8
|4
|3
|49
|110
|94
|Hershey
|35
|18
|8
|7
|2
|45
|121
|99
|Bridgeport
|33
|18
|14
|0
|1
|37
|100
|101
|Springfield
|34
|14
|13
|5
|2
|35
|87
|99
|Hartford
|37
|13
|20
|3
|1
|30
|95
|130
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Syracuse
|34
|18
|9
|2
|5
|43
|106
|98
|Albany
|37
|21
|15
|0
|1
|43
|104
|97
|St. John’s
|36
|18
|14
|3
|1
|40
|104
|110
|Toronto
|35
|15
|17
|2
|1
|33
|97
|95
|Utica
|35
|13
|16
|5
|1
|32
|84
|108
|Rochester
|37
|16
|20
|0
|1
|33
|104
|126
|Binghamton
|35
|14
|18
|2
|1
|31
|85
|111
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Grand Rapids
|34
|22
|9
|1
|2
|47
|117
|84
|Milwaukee
|35
|20
|11
|2
|2
|44
|100
|97
|Chicago
|39
|22
|12
|3
|2
|49
|136
|109
|Cleveland
|33
|17
|13
|1
|2
|37
|89
|92
|Iowa
|37
|16
|18
|2
|1
|35
|94
|109
|Manitoba
|35
|14
|16
|3
|2
|33
|89
|111
|Charlotte
|36
|14
|20
|2
|0
|30
|86
|106
|Rockford
|36
|12
|19
|2
|3
|29
|90
|126
|Pacific Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Ontario
|30
|17
|7
|6
|0
|40
|97
|89
|San Jose
|29
|17
|8
|1
|3
|38
|100
|75
|Stockton
|32
|18
|10
|3
|1
|40
|107
|88
|Tucson
|29
|16
|9
|4
|0
|36
|92
|97
|Texas
|33
|17
|13
|1
|2
|37
|111
|113
|San Diego
|30
|15
|12
|2
|1
|33
|90
|94
|Bakersfield
|30
|13
|12
|4
|1
|31
|84
|84
|San Antonio
|36
|16
|18
|2
|0
|34
|91
|105
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
Charlotte 5, Milwaukee 1
Tucson 5, Manitoba 2
Bakersfield 5, San Antonio 2
WB-Scranton 2, Toronto 1
Utica 2, Syracuse 1, OT
Hartford 3, Rochester 1
Albany 3, Springfield 2, OT
Chicago 2, Milwaukee 1
Texas 3, Ontario 1
San Diego 5, Stockton 3
No games scheduled
Hartford at St. John’s, 6 p.m.
Springfield at Albany, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Bridgeport at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.
Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Utica at Providence, 7:05 p.m.
WB-Scranton at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Charlotte, 7:15 p.m.
Chicago at Manitoba, 8 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
San Diego at Rockford, 8 p.m.
Iowa at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.
Texas at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.
Stockton at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
Ontario at San Jose, 10 p.m.