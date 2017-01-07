AHL At A Glance

|All Times Eastern
|Eastern Conference
|Atlantic Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|WB-Scranton
|33
|23
|7
|3
|0
|49
|112
|73
|Lehigh Valley
|32
|21
|9
|2
|0
|44
|116
|86
|Providence
|34
|19
|8
|4
|3
|45
|103
|93
|Hershey
|33
|18
|8
|5
|2
|43
|114
|90
|Bridgeport
|32
|17
|14
|0
|1
|35
|98
|100
|Springfield
|32
|14
|12
|4
|2
|34
|84
|92
|Hartford
|34
|12
|18
|3
|1
|28
|91
|124
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Syracuse
|32
|18
|9
|0
|5
|41
|104
|94
|Albany
|35
|20
|14
|0
|1
|41
|101
|93
|St. John’s
|35
|17
|14
|3
|1
|38
|102
|109
|Toronto
|32
|14
|16
|1
|1
|30
|88
|89
|Rochester
|34
|15
|18
|0
|1
|31
|99
|115
|Binghamton
|34
|14
|17
|2
|1
|31
|81
|106
|Utica
|32
|11
|15
|5
|1
|28
|78
|101
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Milwaukee
|32
|20
|8
|2
|2
|44
|98
|86
|Grand Rapids
|33
|21
|9
|1
|2
|45
|111
|83
|Chicago
|36
|20
|11
|3
|2
|45
|126
|100
|Cleveland
|32
|16
|13
|1
|2
|35
|87
|91
|Manitoba
|32
|14
|13
|3
|2
|33
|84
|99
|Iowa
|35
|14
|18
|2
|1
|31
|87
|106
|Charlotte
|34
|13
|19
|2
|0
|28
|79
|100
|Rockford
|34
|11
|18
|2
|3
|27
|83
|117
|Pacific Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Ontario
|28
|17
|6
|5
|0
|39
|94
|83
|San Jose
|28
|16
|8
|1
|3
|36
|95
|73
|Stockton
|30
|17
|9
|3
|1
|38
|100
|83
|Tucson
|27
|15
|8
|4
|0
|34
|85
|90
|Texas
|31
|16
|13
|1
|1
|34
|107
|110
|San Diego
|28
|13
|12
|2
|1
|29
|82
|89
|San Antonio
|34
|16
|16
|2
|0
|34
|87
|97
|Bakersfield
|28
|11
|12
|4
|1
|27
|76
|80
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
No games scheduled
Charlotte 2, Grand Rapids 1
Utica 4, Albany 2
Binghamton 2, St. John’s 1, SO
Springfield 4, Providence 1
Rochester 4, Syracuse 3, SO
WB-Scranton 5, Hershey 1
Hartford 2, Lehigh Valley 1
Chicago 7, Rockford 2
Texas 4, Cleveland 2
San Antonio 5, San Diego 4
Milwaukee 3, San Jose 1
Stockton 3, Tucson 2, OT
Tucson at San Jose, 4:15 p.m.
Rochester at Toronto, 5 p.m.
Rockford at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Utica at Hershey, 7 p.m.
St. John’s at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Albany at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Providence at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Binghamton at WB-Scranton, 7:05 p.m.
Bridgeport at Hartford, 7:30 p.m.
Charlotte at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Iowa at Manitoba, 8 p.m.
Cleveland at Texas, 8 p.m.
Ontario at Bakersfield, 9 p.m.
San Antonio at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Stockton, 10:30 p.m.
Iowa at Manitoba, 3 p.m.
Rochester at Toronto, 3 p.m.
Hartford at Providence, 3:05 p.m.
Chicago at Rockford, 5 p.m.
WB-Scranton at Hershey, 5 p.m.
Utica at Lehigh Valley, 5:05 p.m.