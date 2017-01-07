Sports Listen

AHL At A Glance

By The Associated Press January 7, 2017 1:29 am
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
WB-Scranton 33 23 7 3 0 49 112 73
Lehigh Valley 32 21 9 2 0 44 116 86
Providence 34 19 8 4 3 45 103 93
Hershey 33 18 8 5 2 43 114 90
Bridgeport 32 17 14 0 1 35 98 100
Springfield 32 14 12 4 2 34 84 92
Hartford 34 12 18 3 1 28 91 124
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Syracuse 32 18 9 0 5 41 104 94
Albany 35 20 14 0 1 41 101 93
St. John’s 35 17 14 3 1 38 102 109
Toronto 32 14 16 1 1 30 88 89
Rochester 34 15 18 0 1 31 99 115
Binghamton 34 14 17 2 1 31 81 106
Utica 32 11 15 5 1 28 78 101
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Milwaukee 32 20 8 2 2 44 98 86
Grand Rapids 33 21 9 1 2 45 111 83
Chicago 36 20 11 3 2 45 126 100
Cleveland 32 16 13 1 2 35 87 91
Manitoba 32 14 13 3 2 33 84 99
Iowa 35 14 18 2 1 31 87 106
Charlotte 34 13 19 2 0 28 79 100
Rockford 34 11 18 2 3 27 83 117
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Ontario 28 17 6 5 0 39 94 83
San Jose 28 16 8 1 3 36 95 73
Stockton 30 17 9 3 1 38 100 83
Tucson 27 15 8 4 0 34 85 90
Texas 31 16 13 1 1 34 107 110
San Diego 28 13 12 2 1 29 82 89
San Antonio 34 16 16 2 0 34 87 97
Bakersfield 28 11 12 4 1 27 76 80

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Charlotte 2, Grand Rapids 1

Utica 4, Albany 2

Binghamton 2, St. John’s 1, SO

Springfield 4, Providence 1

Rochester 4, Syracuse 3, SO

WB-Scranton 5, Hershey 1

Hartford 2, Lehigh Valley 1

Chicago 7, Rockford 2

Texas 4, Cleveland 2

San Antonio 5, San Diego 4

Milwaukee 3, San Jose 1

Stockton 3, Tucson 2, OT

Saturday’s Games

Tucson at San Jose, 4:15 p.m.

Rochester at Toronto, 5 p.m.

Rockford at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Utica at Hershey, 7 p.m.

St. John’s at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Albany at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Providence at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Binghamton at WB-Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Bridgeport at Hartford, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Iowa at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

Cleveland at Texas, 8 p.m.

Ontario at Bakersfield, 9 p.m.

San Antonio at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Stockton, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Iowa at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Rochester at Toronto, 3 p.m.

Hartford at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Chicago at Rockford, 5 p.m.

WB-Scranton at Hershey, 5 p.m.

Utica at Lehigh Valley, 5:05 p.m.

