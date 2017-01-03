Sports Listen

AHL Glance

By The Associated Press January 3, 2017 12:14 am
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts
W-B/Scranton 31 21 7 3 0 104 70 45
Lehigh Valley 31 21 8 2 0 115 84 44
Providence 33 19 7 4 3 102 89 45
Hershey 32 18 7 5 2 113 85 43
Bridgeport 31 17 14 0 0 96 97 34
Springfield 30 12 12 4 2 77 89 30
Hartford 32 11 17 3 1 87 120 26
North Division
GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts
Syracuse 31 18 9 0 4 101 90 40
Albany 33 19 13 0 1 93 87 39
St. John’s 33 17 13 3 0 99 101 37
Toronto 30 13 15 1 1 83 84 28
Rochester 33 14 18 0 1 95 112 29
Binghamton 33 13 17 2 1 79 105 29
Utica 31 10 15 5 1 74 99 26
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts
Grand Rapids 31 20 8 1 2 104 76 43
Milwaukee 30 18 8 2 2 90 83 40
Chicago 34 18 11 3 2 115 96 41
Cleveland 31 16 12 1 2 85 87 35
Manitoba 30 13 12 3 2 79 94 31
Iowa 34 14 17 2 1 82 100 31
Rockford 32 11 16 2 3 79 105 27
Charlotte 32 12 18 2 0 75 95 26
Pacific Division
GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts
Ontario 28 17 6 5 0 94 83 39
San Jose 26 15 7 1 3 90 68 34
Tucson 26 15 8 3 0 83 87 33
Stockton 29 16 9 3 1 97 81 36
San Diego 27 13 11 2 1 78 84 29
Texas 30 15 13 1 1 103 108 32
San Antonio 32 15 15 2 0 80 89 32
Bakersfield 28 11 12 4 1 76 80 27

Note: Two points for a team winning in overtime or shootout; the team losing in overtime or shootout receives one which is registered in the OTL or SOL columns.

Sunday’s Games

Manitoba 4, Charlotte 1

Albany 3, Bridgeport 2

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Hartford at WB-Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Charlotte at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

Rockford at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

St. John’s at Albany, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at San Jose, 10 p.m.

