Alabama AD Bill Battle announces plans to step down

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Alabama athletic director Bill Battle plans to step down and assume a new role as special assistant to the president.

The 75-year-old Battle, who has run the athletic department since March 2013, announced his plans Sunday night. University President Stuart R. Bell said Battle will continue running the department until a successor takes over.

“Bill has done a tremendous job as director of athletics, and has accomplished so much during his career,” Bell said. “His business expertise, coupled with his coaching experience and his strong understanding of the role an athletic department has in the daily fabric of a university, has allowed us to achieve the great successes we have enjoyed during his tenure. We are blessed to have the continued benefit of his counsel.”

The Arizona Daily Star reported Sunday night that University of Arizona athletic director Greg Byrne is expected to replace Battle. Arizona booster Jeff Stevens confirmed to the newspaper that Byrne, a former Mississippi State athletic director, is leaving.

Alabama spokesman Chris Bryant said the university could disclose a timeframe for announcing a replacement as early as Monday.

Battle announced in July that he had completed a stem cell transplant for multiple myeloma. He said in a statement that health was not a factor in his decision to retire, but that he wanted to spend time at his farm in Georgia and in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. He said he remains in full remission.

Battle said his plan was always to step down after four years and that he informed Bell before his cancer treatment.

“I told him that he should be looking for a replacement,” he said. “That process has been going on over the last few months.”

Battle is a former Tennessee head football coach who played on Bear Bryant’s first national championship team at Alabama in 1961. The 1981 Alabama Sports Hall of Fame inductee replaced his Crimson Tide teammate, the late Mal Moore.

Battle founded Collegiate Licensing Company in 1981, which he sold 26 years later.