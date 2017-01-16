Sports Listen

Alabama is hiring Arizona’s Greg Byrne as athletic director

By The Associated Press January 16, 2017 1:24 pm
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Alabama is hiring Greg Byrne to replace retiring athletic director Bill Battle.

The university announced Monday that Byrne, currently Arizona’s vice president for athletics, will take over March 1. The hire needs approval from Alabama trustees.

The 45-year-old Byrne has run Arizona’s athletic department since 2010, following a stint as Mississippi State’s athletic director. Byrne is the son of Bill Byrne, who retired as Texas A&M’s athletic director in 2012.

The 75-year-old Battle announced his retirement plans Sunday night, saying he will become special assistant to the president.

Byrne joins an athletic program that has won 10 national championships in five sports since 2008, including four titles in football.

Sports News
The Associated Press

