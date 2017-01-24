Sports Listen

Trending:

TechnologyTrump administrationNational parksTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Alabama State holds off…

Alabama State holds off Southern U for 79-65 win

By The Associated Press January 24, 2017 1:05 am
Share

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Tony Armstrong scored 17 points with 7-for-11 shooting and Alabama State held off Southern for a 79-65 win Monday night.

Reginald Gee and Rodney Simeon added 13 points apiece, Torloft Thomas had 12 and Amir Warnock hauled in 10 rebounds for Alabama State (5-14, 3-4 Southwestern Athletic Conference). The Hornets shot 53 percent from the field and forced 10 turnovers.

Southern (9-12, 5-3) trailed 42-25 at the break but outscored Alabama State 40-37 in the second half to tighten the gap. The Jaguars controlled the boards 38-32 but made just 23 field goals, including 3 of 14 from 3-point range.

Free e-book on the state of identity management in government. Download now

Shawn Prudhomme paced the Jaguars with 19 points and six rebounds. Jared Sam added 17 points with 6-for-9 shooting from the field for Southern.

Advertisement

Southern remained tied with Alcorn State for second place in the SWAC.

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Alabama State holds off…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1964: 24th Amendment eliminates poll tax

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended