Alabama’s Bo Scarbrough goes down with leg injury

By The Associated Press January 9, 2017 11:41 pm
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Alabama tailback Bo Scarbrough left the game with a right leg injury late in the third quarter.

Trainers tended to Scarbrough on the field before he got up and walked off under his own power. He had run for 93 yards and two first-half touchdowns before the injury.

Damien Harris replaced him to start the fourth quarter.

Scarbrough made just his second career start after an MVP performance in the semifinal game against Washington. He gained 180 yards in the game with two touchdowns, and also scored twice in the Southeastern Conference championship game against Florida.

More AP college football: www.collegefootball.ap.org

Sports News
