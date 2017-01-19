Sports Listen

Trending:

Air ForceSecurity ClearancesInaugurationTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Previous Story After good start, time for Balotelli to score away from home Next Story Plans move forward for bridge at Windmill Island Gardens
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Alibaba's Ma: Olympics deal…

Alibaba’s Ma: Olympics deal will help fight counterfeiting

By The Associated Press January 19, 2017 9:42 am
Share

DAVOS, Switzerland (AP) — Alibaba chief Jack Ma says he hopes a new accord with Olympics officials will help fight counterfeiting, as the e-commerce giant seeks to repair its image after being deemed a “notorious” market for fakes by the U.S. government.

The Chinese billionaire and International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach announced Thursday a partnership to run through 2028 in which Alibaba will support the $500 million Olympic Channel in China, among other things.

Ma said at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, that the partnership can help find out “exactly” who authorized vendors are. He said Alibaba has “the largest anti-counterfeit team in the world.”

OPM tells DC-area feds how to plan for Inauguration Day

Bach said that having a centralized platform could help fight counterfeiting.

Advertisement

The U.S. Trade Representative last month said Alibaba’s online marketplace Taobao sells many counterfeit goods.

Alibaba now has current sponsor deals with the IOC and FIFA, joining Coca-Cola, McDonalds and Visa as partners of both Switzerland-based organizations.

In December 2015, Alibaba E-Auto announced an eight-year deal to be title sponsor of FIFA’s Club World Cup. That tournament is due to be revamped amid speculation future editions will be hosted in China.

Topics:
Business News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Alibaba's Ma: Olympics deal…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Inauguration security sweep

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1981: Iran hostage crisis ends

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Sports News

Previous Story After good start, time for Balotelli to score away from home Next Story Plans move forward for bridge at Windmill Island Gardens