All aboard: International squash players at Grand Central

NEW YORK (AP) — Amanda Sobhy, a recent Harvard graduate and the top squash player in the U.S., will compete at Grand Central Station in the Tournament of Champions.

Sobhy is No. 6 in the world and the highest-ranked U.S.-born professional squash player, male or female.

Commuters were stopping at Vanderbilt Hall in Grand Central to watch players in the Plexiglas cube on the first day of competition Thursday. Sobhy, who went 62-0 in her college career, was runner-up last year. The final is Jan. 19.

The New York native likes that it’s one of the few events where “the crowd is super rowdy and loud.”

The No. 1 players Mohamed Elshorbagy and Nour El Sherbini of Egypt are back to defend their titles. The top male and female players will vie for $300,000 in total prize money.