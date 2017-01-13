Allen has season-high 22 as Grizzlies down Rockets 110-105

HOUSTON (AP) — Tony Allen scored a season-high 22 points, Mike Conley added 17 and the Memphis Grizzlies rallied from a 15-point, third-quarter deficit for a 110-105 victory over the Houston Rockets on Friday night.

Memphis led by two late in the fourth quarter before scoring the next five points, capped by a 3-pointer by Troy Daniels, to make it 110-103 with 26 seconds left. A dunk by James Harden came next, but Houston missed two shots after that to allow the Grizzlies to hold on for their fourth straight victory.

Harden had 27 points and nine assists for the Rockets, who have lost consecutive games for the first time this season.