Sports Listen

Trending:

Hiring FreezeSalary CompressionOMBNavyMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Alston has 22, Temple…

Alston has 22, Temple ends skid with 77-66 win over Memphis

By The Associated Press January 25, 2017 8:14 pm
Share

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Shizz Alston scored 22 points and Temple ended a three-game losing streak with a 77-66 win over Memphis on Wednesday night.

Daniel Dingle added 16 points and Mark Williams had 15 for the Owls (11-10, 2-6 American), who had lost six of their previous seven.

Alston scored eight-straight points to put Temple up 40-32 early in the second half after the teams were tied 30-30 at halftime. Alston had a basket and Dingle followed with a 3-point play to push the lead to 14 with 6:31 remaining. Williams scored eight straight Temple points in the last 2:45 to answer the last Memphis charge after the Tigers closed within seven.

Federal News Radio conducted an exclusive data center survey to assess how agencies are storing data. Download the results.

The Owls, 10-1 when scoring at least 70 points and 1-9 when they don’t, shot 48 percent (26 of 54), including 11 of 29 from 3-point range, one shy of their season high. They were 13 of 15 from the foul line in the second half to finish 14 of 17.

Advertisement

Jeremiah Martin had 16 points and Markel Crawford 15 for Memphis (15-6, 5-3), which had won three straight and six of its last seven.

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Alston has 22, Temple…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1776: First national memorial ordered by Congress

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended