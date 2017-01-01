Sports Listen

Americans win 1st match at Hopman Cup mixed teams event

By The Associated Press January 1, 2017 1:27 am
PERTH, Australia (AP) — Coco Vandeweghe gave the United States an early lead and Jack Sock clinched the Americans’ opening match Sunday at the Hopman Cup mixed teams tournament.

Vandeweghe beat Lucie Hradecka 6-4, 6-2 of Czech Republic before Sock defeated Adam Pavlasek 7-5, 3-6, 6-3 to clinch the match ahead of the mixed doubles, which this year will feature the Fast4 format, including a tiebreaker at 3-3, no advantage and gender-to-gender serving.

Hradecka replaced two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova after Kvitova was injured 10 days ago in a knife attack by an intruder in her home in the town of Prostejov. Kvitova is expected to be off the tour for up to six months.

“I played a decently clean match, it’s always going to be a little bit interesting your first time out on the court,” Vandeweghe said. “A little pre-match jitters but I thought I did a good job.”

The United States has won the Hopman Cup a record six times in the tournament’s 28-year history.

Defending champions Australia, represented by Russian-born Daria Gavrilova and Nick Kyrgios, were scheduled to play a late match Sunday against Spain.

Roger Federer, making his return after a six-month left knee injury layoff, and Belinda Bencic begin play for Switzerland against Britain, represented by Heather Wilson and Dan Evans, on Monday night.

