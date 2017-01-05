Sports Listen

Trending:

TSPCongressDoDTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Previous Story Hello, Cleveland: Indians welcome slugger Encarnacion Next Story Hayes, Motley help No. 14 Miami women edge NC State 67-64
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Amid trade reports, Hawks'…

Amid trade reports, Hawks’ Korver sits in New Orleans

By The Associated Press January 5, 2017 9:31 pm
Share

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Atlanta Hawks shooting guard Kyle Korver has not played through more than half Thursday night against the New Orleans Pelicans amid trade reports involving the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Korver has averaged nearly 28 minutes of action per game this season and has shot nearly 43 percent from 3-point range for his career. He was in uniform and participated in warm-ups as media reports that he could be traded began to circulate shortly before tip-off.

Hawks public relations officials said they were aware of media reports regarding Korver but could not confirm that the club was considering a trade and had no comment on why he was not playing.

Blast from the past: House reinstates rule targeting agency spending, employee salaries

Korver shook teammates’ hands during the final warm-up session before tip-off and spent the first half sitting on the bench, where he remained after the third quarter began.

Advertisement

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Amid trade reports, Hawks'…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Armed Forces full honor review

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1972: Nixon launches space shuttle program

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Sports News

Previous Story Hello, Cleveland: Indians welcome slugger Encarnacion Next Story Hayes, Motley help No. 14 Miami women edge NC State 67-64