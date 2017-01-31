Anderson, Gordon lead Kings past Rockets, 105-83

HOUSTON (AP) — Ryan Anderson had 25 points and 11 rebounds, Eric Gordon added 17 points and the Houston Rockets used a big second-quarter run to beat the Sacramento Kings 105-83 on Tuesday night.

Anderson shot 6 of 12 from 3-point range and Houston went 14 of 45 from behind the arc as a team.

James Harden finished with 10 points, seven rebounds and eight assists, and Clint Capella had 12 points and 11 rebounds for the Rockets, who shot 45 percent.

DeMarcus Cousins had 16 points and seven rebounds for the Kings, who shot 35 percent. Kosta Koufos added 12 points.

Houston used an 18-3 run over the first nine minutes of the second quarter to extend its lead to 47-27 on Nene’s dunk. Gordon had eight points in the run, and Nene added six.

The Kings shot 3 for 16 from the field, committed six turnovers and were outscored 25-11 in the second quarter as Houston opened up a 54-35 halftime lead.

Sacramento got no closer than 19 in the second half.

TIP-INS

Kings: Garrett Temple exited with 9:29 left in the third quarter with an apparent left hamstring injury. Temple fell to the ground and immediately grabbed his left hamstring after a steal. He limped off the court and straight to the locker room. He finished with three points. . Willie Cauley-Stein had 10 points and six rebounds.

Rockets: Nene finished with 11 points. . The Rockets outrebounded Sacramento 60-45. . Houston wore its Lunar New Year uniforms Tuesday for the first time this season.

EIGHT IS ENOUGH

Sacramento finished its eight-game road trip 3-5 after losing its third out of the last four games. The trip featured three back-to-backs in which the Kings went 1-2 in the second game, including Tuesday’s loss. The road trip included an awkward Philadelphia to Houston back-to-back after the game against the 76ers, originally scheduled for Nov. 29, was rescheduled for Monday due to wet floor conditions.

HALL OF FAMERS IN THE HOUSE

Houston honored Hall of Famer Dikembe Mutombo during the second quarter of Tuesday’s game as part of the team’s 50th season celebration. Mutombo played parts of five seasons with Houston at the end of his career. Hall of Famer Hakeem Olajuwon was also at the game, sitting courtside next to Mutombo.

UP NEXT

Kings: Return home to start a six-game homestand against Phoenix on Friday.

Rockets: Will continue their four-game homestand and welcome former Rockets center Dwight Howard on Thursday when they host Atlanta.