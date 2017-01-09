Sports Listen

Andino hits 9 3s, UMES hands NC A&T 15th straight loss

By The Associated Press January 9, 2017 8:03 pm
GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Ryan Andino made nine 3-pointers and scored a career-high 31 points, Bakari Copeland added 26 points and Maryland-Eastern Shore beat North Carolina A&T 99-88 on Monday night for the Aggies’ 15th straight loss.

Andino, who averages 13.7 points per game, and Copeland were each 10-of-14 shooting from the floor. Andino only missed four of his 13 3-point attempts and UMES was 16 of 27 (59.3 percent) from distance.

Logan McIntosh added nine points and 11 assists for Maryland-Eastern Shore (4-12, 1-0 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference).

UMES had a 54-39 lead at halftime after shooting 66 percent from the floor and 59 percent from 3. The Aggies cut it to 11 points midway through the second half but UMES scored the next seven, including a 3-pointer by Andino.

Eliel Gonzalez led North Carolina A&T (1-15, 0-3) with 21 points and Sam Hunt added 19. The Aggies’ victory came against Division III Greensboro College.

