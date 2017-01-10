Sports Listen

Another Rio Olympic venue struggling to find a use

By The Associated Press January 10, 2017 2:52 pm
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Almost five months after the Rio de Janeiro Olympics ended, another venue is struggling to find a use.

Rio de Janeiro’s city hall said Tuesday that the Deodoro Olympic Park, which was to be used as a park and recreation area after the games, has been closed.

Deodoro was the second-largest venue cluster during the Olympics and is located in Rio’s impoverished north.

The city government said a contract had been terminated with a company operating the park. The statement said “measures are being taken” to reopen the park. The city did not say when that would happen.

Last month, Rio de Janeiro handed over responsibility to the federal government for sports venues in the main Olympic Park after a failed bid to auction them.

