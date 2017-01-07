AP Source: Browns fire defensive coordinator Ray Horton

CLEVELAND (AP) — A person familiar with the decision says the Cleveland Browns have fired defensive coordinator Ray Horton following a 1-15 season.

The team also has an agreement in principle with Los Angeles Rams coordinator Gregg Williams to replace Horton, said the person who spoke Saturday night to the Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team has not announced either move.

This is the second time Horton has been dismissed after one season. He also was with Browns in 2013 on Rob Chudzinski’s staff.

Williams will take over a unit that lacked talent and finished at or near the bottom in virtually every major statistical category. The 58-year-old Williams is expected to bring several assistants with him to Cleveland.

Williams was Buffalo’s head coach for three seasons, but he is perhaps best known for being suspended by the NFL in 2012 for his role in the New Orleans “Bountygate” scandal.

