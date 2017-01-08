AP Source: Cal fires coach Sonny Dykes after 4 seasons

A person with direct knowledge of the decision tells The Associated Press that California has fired coach Sonny Dykes after four seasons that produced just one bowl appearance.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the school had yet to announce its decision.

Dykes left Louisiana Tech to take over the struggling Cal program in 2013, but could never get the Bears turned around. They went 8-5 in 2015, but then slid back to 5-7 this season.

Dykes and the administration seemed to be at odds after that 2015 season during a prolonged negotiation of a contract extension. The deal was finally worked out and Dykes’ deal was extended through the 2019 season.

