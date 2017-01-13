Sports Listen

AP source: Rangers agree to $6M deal with RHP Tyson Ross

By SCHUYLER DIXON January 13, 2017 11:05 pm
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — A person with knowledge of the deal says the Texas Rangers and right-hander Tyson Ross have agreed on a $6 million, one-year contract.

The person spoke to The Association Press on condition of anonymity Friday night because the deal was pending a physical.

Ross, who made just one start for San Diego last season because of shoulder problems, becomes a candidate for a rotation led by aces Cole Hamels and Yu Darvish and including Martin Perez.

Another possible starter is another right-hander coming from the Padres: Texas native Andrew Cashner, who agreed to a deal in November.

The 29-year-old Ross is 32-53 with a 3.64 ERA in 153 career appearances, including 102 starts. He made 64 starts for the Padres over two seasons in 2014-15, earning 23 of his wins.

