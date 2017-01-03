Sports Listen

AP sources: Minnesota fires coach Tracy Claeys

By JON KRAWCZYNSKI January 3, 2017 5:03 pm
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Two people with knowledge of the decision tell The Associated Press that Minnesota has fired coach Tracy Claeys. The move comes two weeks after the football program became embroiled in a standoff with the administration over the suspension of 10 players in connection with allegations of sexual assault.

Claeys met with athletic director Mark Coyle on Tuesday. The people spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the school has not announced the move.

The Golden Gophers went 9-4 this season and beat Washington State 17-12 in the Holiday Bowl. But that was overshadowed by a threatened boycott of the bowl by the entire team just a week before the game. The players ultimately decided not to boycott the game.

WCCO-TV first reported the firing.

___

More AP college football: www.collegefootball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

