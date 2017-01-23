Arbitration Chart

NEW YORK (AP) — Figures exchanged for the 23 players remaining in salary arbitration and their 2016 salaries, as obtained by The Associated Press from player and management sources:
|Player
|2016
|Asked
|Offered
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Baltimore
|Brad Brach
|$1,300,000
|$3,050,000
|$2,525,000
|Kevin Gausman
|532,000
|3,550,000
|3,150,000
|Caleb Joseph
|523,500
|1,000,000
|700,000
|Boston
|Fernando Abad
|1,300,000
|2,700,000
|2,000,000
|Drew Pomeranz
|1,350,000
|5,700,000
|3,600,000
|Houston
|Marwin Gonzalez
|2,000,000
|4,200,000
|3,250,000
|Will Harris
|525,500
|2,300,000
|1,950,000
|Collin McHugh
|529,000
|3,850,000
|3,350,000
|Kansas City
|Kelvin Herrera
|2,600,000
|5,600,000
|5,050,000
|New York
|Dellin Betances
|507,500
|5,000,000
|3,000,000
|Oakland
|Khris Davis
|524,500
|5,000,000
|4,650,000
|Tampa Bay
|Jake Odorizzi
|520,700
|4,100,000
|3,825,000
|Toronto
|Marcus Stroman
|515,900
|3,400,000
|3,100,000
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Arizona
|Shelby Miller
|4,350,000
|5,100,000
|4,700,000
|Taijuan Walker
|528,600
|2,600,000
|2,250,000
|Chicago
|Pedro Strop
|4,400,000
|6,000,000
|4,600,000
|Miami
|David Phelps
|2,500,000
|4,600,000
|4,325,000
|Milwaukee
|Chase Anderson
|520,200
|2,850,000
|2,450,000
|New York
|Wilmer Flores
|526,014
|2,200,000
|1,800,000
|Philadelphia
|Cesar Hernandez
|525,000
|2,800,000
|2,000,000
|Pittsburgh
|Tony Watson
|3,450,000
|6,000,000
|5,600,000
|St. Louis
|Carlos Martinez
|539,000
|4,250,000
|3,900,000
|Michael Wacha
|539,000
|3,200,000
|2,775,000