Arbitration Chart

NEW YORK (AP) — Figures exchanged for the 22 players remaining in salary arbitration and their 2016 salaries, as obtained by The Associated Press from player and management sources:

Player 2016 Asked Offered AMERICAN LEAGUE Baltimore Brad Brach $1,300,000 $3,050,000 $2,525,000 Kevin Gausman 532,000 3,550,000 3,150,000 Caleb Joseph 523,500 1,000,000 700,000 Boston Fernando Abad 1,300,000 2,700,000 2,000,000 Houston Marwin Gonzalez 2,000,000 4,200,000 3,250,000 Will Harris 525,500 2,300,000 1,950,000 Collin McHugh 529,000 3,850,000 3,350,000 Kansas City Kelvin Herrera 2,600,000 5,600,000 5,050,000 New York Dellin Betances 507,500 5,000,000 3,000,000 Oakland Khris Davis 524,500 5,000,000 4,650,000 Tampa Bay Jake Odorizzi 520,700 4,100,000 3,825,000 Toronto Marcus Stroman 515,900 3,400,000 3,100,000

