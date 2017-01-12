Arike Ogunbowale helps No. 6 Notre Dame women rout Pitt

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Arike Ogunbowale matched her career high with five 3-pointers and scored 19 points to help No. 6 Notre Dame rout Pittsburgh 86-54 on Thursday night.

Jackie Young had 15 points and eight rebounds, and Kristina Nelson added 13 points for the Irish (16-2, 4-1 Atlantic Coast Conference). They have won four straight to remain at the top of the standings after opening league play with a rare loss.

Fifth in the country in field goal percentage coming in, Notre Dame shot 50 percent while holding Pitt to just 36 percent.

Brenna Wise and Alayna Gribble each scored 17 points for Pittsburgh (10-7, 1-3). The Panthers have lost four of their last five, and 11 straight to ranked opponents.

Coming off a career-high 25 points Sunday in a loss to No. 8 Louisville, Pitt center Brandi Harvey-Carr shot just 3 of 10 from the field and finished with eight points.

After committing 21 turnovers in Sunday’s win at No. 14 Miami, the Irish had seven by the end of the first quarter, but also the lead thanks to a 9-0 run.

Notre Dame missed its first five 3-point attempts, but the Irish took control of the game from the arc in the second quarter. Ogunbowale nailed two 3-pointers in a row and Erin Boley added another to kick off a 22-4 run that put the Irish ahead by 22 with three minutes to go before halftime.

Ogunbowale’s fifth 3-pointer made it a 25-point lead midway through the third quarter, and the Irish advantage would eventually reach 35 in the second half.

BIG PICTURE

Pittsburgh: The Panthers lost their second straight to a Top 10 ranked team after No. 8 Louisville won in Pittsburgh on Sunday. Pitt is 0-4 on the road.

Notre Dame: The Irish played just their second home game out 12 contests, a stretch that began Dec. 10 and runs through Jan. 22. Coming off a strong showing at No. 14 Miami on Sunday, the Irish are putting their lone ACC loss to North Carolina State in the rear view mirror with continued strong play.

UP NEXT

Pittsburgh: The Panthers have three of their next four at home, beginning with North Carolina on Sunday.

Notre Dame: The Irish travel to face Tennessee on Monday, kicking off a three-game trip.