ATP World Tour Aircel Chennai Open Results

|Saturday
|At SDAT Tennis Stadium
|Chennai, India
|Purse: $447,480 (WT250)
|Surface: Hard-Outdoor
|Singles
|Semifinals
Daniil Medvedev, Russia, def. Dudi Sela, Israel, 4-6, 7-6 (2), 6-2.
Roberto Bautista Agut (2), Spain, def. Benoit Paire (5), France, 6-3, 6-3.
Rohan Bopanna and Jeeyan Nedunchezhiyan, India, def. Nicholas Monroe, United States, and Artem Sitak (4), New Zealand, 7-6 (4), 6-4.
