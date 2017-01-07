Sports Listen

ATP World Tour Aircel Chennai Open Results

By The Associated Press January 7, 2017 1:42 pm
Saturday
At SDAT Tennis Stadium
Chennai, India
Purse: $447,480 (WT250)
Surface: Hard-Outdoor
Singles
Semifinals

Daniil Medvedev, Russia, def. Dudi Sela, Israel, 4-6, 7-6 (2), 6-2.

Roberto Bautista Agut (2), Spain, def. Benoit Paire (5), France, 6-3, 6-3.

Doubles
Semifinals

Rohan Bopanna and Jeeyan Nedunchezhiyan, India, def. Nicholas Monroe, United States, and Artem Sitak (4), New Zealand, 7-6 (4), 6-4.

Topics:
Sports News
