ATP World Tour ASB Classic Results

By The Associated Press January 11, 2017 11:39 pm
Thursday
At ASB Bank Tennis Centre
Auckland, New Zealand
Purse: $450,110 (WT250)
Surface: Hard-Outdoor
Singles
Quarterfinals

Joao Sousa, Portugal, def. Robin Haase, Netherlands, 6-3, 6-2.

Steve Johnson (7), United States, def. John Isner (2), United States, 6-3, 5-7, 7-6 (3).

Doubles
Quarterfinals

Jonathan Erlich, Israel, and Scott Lipsky, United States, def. Dominic Inglot, Britain, and Florin Mergea (2), Romania, 6-3, 7-6 (6).

Marcin Matkowski, Poland, and Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi (4), Pakistan, def. Santiago Gonzalez, Mexico, and David Marrero, Spain, 6-4, 3-6, 11-9.

Sports News
