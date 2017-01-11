ATP World Tour ASB Classic Results

|Thursday
|At ASB Bank Tennis Centre
|Auckland, New Zealand
|Purse: $450,110 (WT250)
|Surface: Hard-Outdoor
|Singles
|Quarterfinals
Joao Sousa, Portugal, def. Robin Haase, Netherlands, 6-3, 6-2.
Steve Johnson (7), United States, def. John Isner (2), United States, 6-3, 5-7, 7-6 (3).
Jonathan Erlich, Israel, and Scott Lipsky, United States, def. Dominic Inglot, Britain, and Florin Mergea (2), Romania, 6-3, 7-6 (6).
Free e-book on the state of identity management in government. Download now
Marcin Matkowski, Poland, and Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi (4), Pakistan, def. Santiago Gonzalez, Mexico, and David Marrero, Spain, 6-4, 3-6, 11-9.