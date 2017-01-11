ATP World Tour ASB Classic Results

Wednesday At ASB Bank Tennis Centre Auckland, New Zealand Purse: $450,110 (WT250) Surface: Hard-Outdoor Singles Second Round

Jeremy Chardy, France, def. Feliciano Lopez (6), Spain, walkover.

Robin Haase, Netherlands, def. David Ferrer (3), Spain, 2-6, 6-4, 7-6 (4).

John Isner (2), United States, def. Malek Jaziri, Tunisia, 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (6).

Steve Johnson (7), United States, def. Yen-hsun Lu, Taiwan, 6-4, 7-6 (4).

Joao Sousa, Portugal, def. Brydan Klein, Britain, 6-3, 6-4.

Jiri Vesely, Czech Republic, def. Jose Statham, New Zealand, 6-7 (6), 7-5, 6-3.

Marcos Baghdatis (8), Cyprus, def. Dustin Brown, Germany, 4-6, 7-6 (4), 6-4.

Jack Sock (4), United States, def. Ryan Harrison, United States, 7-6 (5), 4-6, 6-1.

Doubles First Round

Dominic Inglot, Britain, and Florin Mergea (2), Romania, def. Jose Statham, New Zealand, and Finn Tearney, New Zealand, 7-5, 7-5.

Leander Paes, India, and Andre Sa, Brazil, def. Treat Huey, Philippines, and Max Mirnyi (1), Belarus, 7-6 (3), 6-3.

Nicholas Monroe, United States, and Artem Sitak, New Zealand, def. Robert Lindstedt, Sweden, and Michael Venus (3), New Zealand, 6-3, 3-6, 10-8.