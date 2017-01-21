Auburn hires Chip Lindsey as offensive coordinator

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Auburn has hired Chip Lindsey as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

Tigers coach Gus Malzahn announced the hiring Saturday of Lindsey, who spent last season in the same job at Arizona State. He replaces Rhett Lashlee, who left to become UConn’s offensive coordinator.

Lindsey worked on Auburn’s staff during the 2013 national championship season as an offensive analyst, then spent two years as the offensive coordinator at Southern Miss.

Lindsey coached Conference USA’s 2015 Offensive Player of the Year Nick Mullens at Southern Miss.

Arizona State averaged 33.3 points and 390.8 yards per game last season.

At Southern Miss, Lindsey’s offense broke five single-season school records in 2015, including passing yards, total yards, touchdowns, points and completions. The Golden Eagles ranked 12th in points and passing yards per game.