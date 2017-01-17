Australian Open Glance

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — A look at the Australian Open on Tuesday:

WEATHER: Sunny, high temperature of 38 Celsius (100 Fahrenheit).

ATTENDANCE: Day: 37,789; Night: 24,178. TOTAL: 61,967.

SEEDED MEN’S WINNERS: No. 2 Novak Djokovic, No. 3 Milos Raonic, No. 6 Gael Monfils, No. 8 Dominic Thiem, No. 9 Rafael Nadal, No. 11 David Goffin, No. 13 Roberto Bautista Agut, No. 15 Grigor Dimitrov, No. 18 Richard Gasquet, No. 20 Ivo Karlovic, No. 21 David Ferrer, No. 24 Alexander Zverev, No. 25 Gilles Simon, No. 30 Pablo Carreno, No. 32 Philipp Kohlschreiber.

Advertisement

SEEDED MEN’S LOSERS: No. 28 Feliciano Lopez.

SEEDED WOMEN’S WINNERS: No. 2 Serena Williams, No. 3 Agnieszka Radwanska, No. 5 Karolina Pliskova, No. 6 Dominika Cibulkova, No. 9 Johanna Konta, No. 12 Timea Bacsinszky, No. 14 Elena Vesnina, No. 16 Barbora Strycova, No. 17 Caroline Wozniacki, No. 21 Caroline Garcia, No. 22 Daria Gavrilova, No. 28 Alize Cornet, No. 30 Ekaterina Makarova, No. 31 Yulia Putintseva.

SEEDED WOMEN’S LOSERS: No. 18 Sam Stosur, No. 25 Timea Babos.

STAT OF THE DAY: 84: the record number of games in Ivo Karlovic’s 5-set win over Horacio Zeballos, breaking the previous tournament mark by one game. Karlovic beat Zeballos 6-7 (6), 3-6, 7-5, 6-2, 22-20 in 5 hours, 15 minutes.

QUOTE OF THE DAY: “Great, I’m happy to do an interview with you— last year, I didn’t have the chance,” Rafael Nadal, who lost in the first round in 2016, as he began his courtside winners’ interview after beating Florian Mayer in straight sets.

FEATURED MATCHES WEDNESDAY: No. 1 Andy Murray vs. Andrey Rublov, No. 1 Angelique Kerber vs. Carina Witthoeft, No. 4 Stan Wawrinka vs. Steve Johnson, No. 7 Garbine Muguruza vs. Samantha Crawford, No. 5 Kei Nishikori vs. Jeremy Chardy, No. 17 Roger Federer vs. Noah Rubin, No. 13 Venus Williams vs. Stefanie Voegele.

WEDNESDAY FORECAST: Chance of morning rain, high of 21 Celsius (70 Fahrenheit).